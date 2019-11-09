Youssef El Azouzi emerges victorious in Stars of Science season 11 grand final

Youssef could barely contain his excitement as Khalid Al Jumaily announced that his Flow Modulator Stent received the highest points, earning a total of 93.8 points and securing the prize of $300,000. His invention aims to help congestive heart failure patients around the world by ensuring efficient blood flow through the heart.

"I am stunned. To be given the opportunity to save lives is a blessing from God. Thank you to every single individual that has believed in me through this journey. I can wholeheartedly say this is just the beginning," said Youssef, winner of Stars of Science Season 11. "My family supported me and my idea from the very beginning and my mother even became my project's very first investor. I would like to give a special thanks to them and also to Stars of Science because they believed in me and have changed my life!"

Nuha Abu Yousef, the Jordanian Doctor, took the runner-up spot and received $150,000 in prize money. Her Active Lazy Eyelid Sticker - created to help patients with afflicted facial muscles regain control over their affected upper and lower eyelids - achieved a total of 42.9 points. Qatari engineer, Abdulrahman Saleh Khamis, came in third with a total of 40.3 points for his Interactive Educational Prayer Carpet a product that aids Muslim children and those recently converted to Islam learn their prayers. He received a $100,000 award to continue developing his invention.

Arab youth worldwide who feel they have an idea that can improve the lives of their own communities and those around the globe are encouraged to apply for a chance to embark on their own innovation journey at Stars of Science Season 12.

Online applications will close on December 31, 2019, and applications should be submitted through the official website at www.starsofscience.com.

