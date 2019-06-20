Youth against AIDS announces global partnership with LifeStyles Healthcare

"In 2018, around 37 million people worldwide are still living with HIV, of whom 22 million are on treatment. A new generation is growing up without being fully aware of the benefits of using condoms, and many countries have shortages in sexual health education. According to HIV department of World Health Organization, condoms remain the most critical protection method with 99% effectiveness in preventing transmission of HIV. For this reason, we wanted to further strengthen our efforts in raising awareness and educate about condom usage all around the world by partnering with an industry leader like LifeStyles Healthcare," says Daniel Nagel, CEO of Youth against AIDS.

The collaboration between YAA and LifeStyles started in 2018 at International AIDS conference in Amsterdam. With this agreement, in 2019 the partnership extends beyond the supply of condoms for the organization: it now includes the setup of booths at international HIV/AIDS conferences in Hong Kong, Vancouver, Mexico City and Kigali, the launch of LifeStyles® limited edition charity condoms in South Africa and the distribution of specially designed condoms at music festivals.

"We believe YAA's approach requires lots of entrepreneurialism, which is at the core of LifeStyles' values, and we are proud to stand beside this incredible organization. At LifeStyles Healthcare, our mission is to spark billions of joyful moments regardless of gender, race, sexuality, ability, age or religion. To fulfil this mission, our team has created powerful content that provide young audience with comprehensive sex education, spread the message of body positivity and self-love, and encourage consumers to put safe sex first before everything," says Jeyan Heper, CEO of LifeStyles.

With this partnership, YAA and LifeStyles Healthcare aim to break barriers and build bridges for the younger generation to learn about sex and disease prevention without feeling ashamed. So they can do whatever they want, but do it with love, respect, and LifeStyles condoms.

About Youth against AIDS: Youth against AIDS is a nonprofit organization of young people that promotes sexual health worldwide. Its goal is to empower young people to deal with their sexuality in a self-confident and responsible way. In this way they promote openness and mutual respect and contribute to the fact that sexually transmitted diseases no longer have a place in the young generation. In order to achieve their goals, they go new ways and use innovative formats. In this way, they reach their young target group at eye level and set new impulses that advance the debate on sexual health and the prevention of sexually transmitted diseases - in Germany and worldwide.

About LifeStyles: LifeStyles has a history dating back to 1905 when Eric Ansell first started making condoms in Richmond Australia. Today LifeStyles is a global leader in the sexual wellness sector, comprising a broad range of condom, personal lubricant and other related products. LifeStyles is the world's #2 condom company with leading latex brands such as LifeStyles®, Jissbon®, Manix®, Unimil®, Blowtex® and others, as well as the fast-growing, highly-innovative non-latex condom brand SKYN®. LifeStyles Healthcare was created on September 1, 2017 when the consortium of Humanwell Healthcare & CITIC Capital private equity purchased the Sexual Wellness division from Ansell.

SOURCE LifeStyles