YOUTH CHAMPIONS BECOMES INDEPENDENT NONPROFIT, UNVEILS IMPRESSIVE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Youth Champions, the paid personal development internship for high school students, announces its transition to an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, marking a significant milestone in its mission to empower underserved youth. Founded in 2017, Youth Champions has served more than 1,000 high school students from 61 high schools, and distributed $328,500 through paid internships and college scholarships.

Since its inception, Youth Champions has operated under the umbrella of AltaMed Health Services, a trusted community health organization in Southern California. AltaMed has served as an incubator for the program by providing backend support, student recruitment and program management. The decision to establish Youth Champions as an independent entity stems from the desire to provide even greater support to students beyond the Southern California community.

Serving approximately 250 students annually, the program's comprehensive curriculum covers "adulting" topics including financial literacy, problem-solving, leadership, good habits and personal responsibility, through 24 virtual workshops and six exploratory field trips.

"Becoming an independent nonprofit allows us to expand our programs and services to the unique needs of the high school students we serve. Our program is growing and thriving, and we are moving closer to our goal of national expansion," said Jack Cline, co-founder of Youth Champions.

While Youth Champions charts its independent course, AltaMed remains a close partner. Cástulo de la Rocha, president and CEO of AltaMed Health Services, praised Youth Champions' growth, emphasizing the alignment with AltaMed's commitment to community well-being.

Youth Champions proudly introduces its inaugural Board of Directors, a diverse group of accomplished professionals who bring expertise in finance, entrepreneurship, workforce development and nonprofit management:

Jack Cline Jr., co-founder of Youth Champions and president of Lee & Associates, Downtown Los Angeles

Cambria Cline, co-founder of Youth Champions

Vera Campbell, founder of Vera R. Campbell Foundation and former president of KWDZ Manufacturing, LLC

Jacky Dilfer, executive director of Business Finance Capital

Cástulo de la Rocha, president and CEO of AltaMed Health Services

Michael Dolphin, former division chief, Los Angeles – Ventura Workforce Services Division of the State of California's Employment Development Department

Richard Gomez, CEO of Total Corporate Solutions

Bob Smiland, former CEO of Inner-City Arts and entrepreneur

Heriberto Gonzalez, alumni representative of Youth Champions, student at USC

Visit www.youth-champions.org or contact [email protected] for more information or to get involved.

About Youth Champions: Youth Champions, established in 2017, is a nonprofit dedicated to empowering underserved high school students in Los Angeles with essential life skills through a paid personal development internship. Having served more than 1,000 students from 61 high schools, Youth Champions is committed to fostering a responsible, capable, and empowered generation to achieve all of their goals.

