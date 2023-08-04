Youth Climbing Industry Collaboration: ABC Kids Climbing and Walltopia Form Strategic Partnership

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Kids Climbing, the esteemed organization at the forefront of youth climbing, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Walltopia, the leading provider of climbing walls and adventure solutions worldwide. Founded by the visionary Robyn Erbesfield Raboutou, ABC Kids Climbing has emerged as a global leader in youth climbing. This strategic partnership with Walltopia further strengthens ABC's commitment to delivering exceptional climbing experiences for children and signifies our confidence in Walltopia's unmatched expertise and industry-leading solutions.

With a focus on fostering physical, mental, and social development through climbing, ABC Kids Climbing has been a driving force in introducing young enthusiasts to the exhilarating world of climbing for over two decades. Robyn Erbesfield Raboutou's unwavering dedication and pioneering spirit have propelled the organization to unparalleled success, making it a trusted name in the industry.

Walltopia, renowned for its cutting-edge climbing wall solutions and adventure centers, has earned a reputation as an industry innovator. Their state-of-the-art facilities have set new standards for climbing experiences globally. Inspired by ABC Kids Climbing's mission, Walltopia aims to expand its reach into the youth climbing sector by partnering with ABC Kids Climbing.

Together, Walltopia and ABC Kids Climbing will combine their passion and expertise to enhance the quality and accessibility of climbing facilities for young climbers worldwide.

Ivaylo Penchev, the CEO of Walltopia, conveyed his excitement regarding the collaboration by remarking, "The partnership with ABC Kids Climbing fills us with great enthusiasm. Our shared vision of delivering extraordinary climbing experiences and fostering children's involvement in the sport makes this collaboration truly remarkable. By combining Walltopia's innovative design-build concepts with the expertise and exceptional climbing experiences of ABC Kids Climbing, we are joining forces to create dedicated climbing gyms exclusively designed for young climbers."

Robyn Erbesfield Raboutou, the Founder of ABC Kids Climbing, shared her excitement about the partnership, saying, "Joining forces with Walltopia represents a monumental leap forward for ABC Kids Climbing. We are united by a shared vision of empowering children through climbing, and together, we will have the resources and talent to expand our reach and inspire the next generation of climbers."

With Walltopia's support and expertise, ABC Kids Climbing is poised to take its impact on youth climbing to new heights, opening doors to even more young climbers and further revolutionizing the sport.

About ABC Kids Climbing:

ABC Kids Climbing is a globally recognized organization dedicated to youth climbing education and training. With a focus on fostering physical, mental, and social development, ABC Kids Climbing has transformed countless lives through the sport.

About Walltopia:

Walltopia is a leading provider of climbing walls and adventure solutions worldwide. With its cutting-edge climbing spaces and Climb Academy, Walltopia is committed to delivering top-notch climbing experiences and creating opportunities for children to engage with the sport.

SOURCE ABC Kids Climbing