Youth Clothing Brand Tomato Superstar Announces New Clothing Line

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelly Cooper is the founder and head designer of Tomato Superstar, a startup clothing brand that encourages girls to live authentically. To double down on its mission statement, Tomato Superstar donates a portion of each purchase to non-profits combating human trafficking around the world.

After spending several years traveling the world in the U.S. Air Force and working as a government consultant in Washington DC, Cooper launched Tomato Superstar in April of 2017. She's always had a dream of launching her own clothing label, and being able to do so with her daughter, Hannah, has been nothing short of amazing.

She also launched the clothing brand to feed her creative side. Cooper says, "Honestly, my creativity never fit the corporate world, and I didn't want a lifestyle bound to a nine to five schedule. My clothing label is a dream come true for me." Running her own business has afforded her tremendous freedom, and she's blessed to face new challenges each day.

The company's clothing line has two goals in mind: Empower girls to be their true selves and keep the clothes affordable enough to do so. Every single item is designed in the United States, and is made with love and care in the United States and India.

Cooper's mission to sell sensibly priced clothing items has allowed her to grow Tomato Superstar quickly, and with each new clothing release she's able to further her message of encouraging girls and empowering them to #LiveAuthentically. You can find them at: www.tomatosuperstar.com .

