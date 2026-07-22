Youth Development Program Offers Alternative to Win-First Youth Sports Culture

Where Our Children Play introduces a whole-child coaching model that prioritizes confidence, resilience, and decision-making for young athletes whose development is stalling inside traditional youth sports environments.

LAS VEGAS, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Where Our Children Play (WOCP) announces the expansion of its youth athlete development programs, with U.S. camp programming entering Las Vegas during Spring Break 2027 and new school and after-school partnerships scheduled to launch in Italy beginning Summer 2027. The programs serve children ages 6 to 16 and are designed for families seeking an alternative to traditional youth sports environments.

Where Our Children Play (WOCP)

Traditional youth sports programs frequently emphasize wins and results over the long-term development of the child. For many young athletes, that environment leads to burnout, eroding confidence, and an early exit from sports altogether. WOCP was founded to address that gap directly.

WOCP's whole-child development model combines individualized athlete coaching, seasonal camps, school partnerships, after-school programs, and parent education. The approach integrates physical training, cognitive development, and mentorship to build skills that extend beyond the field. Programs are designed for children who love sports but are no longer thriving under conventional coaching structures.

Co-Founder and Program Director Chalane Miller leads athlete development and works with young athletes and families to create individualized growth plans. Youth development expert and author Reed Maltbie brings expertise in cognitive development, decision-making, and confidence-building. Together, they combine practical coaching experience with research-based child development knowledge.

WOCP operates in the United States and Italy, serving families through culturally informed, development-focused programs. Its dual-country presence draws on different sporting cultures while maintaining a consistent focus on each child's long-term wellbeing over short-term competitive results.

Families, schools, and community organizations interested in the WOCP whole-child approach can schedule a complimentary consultation via https://whereourchildrenplay.org/wocp-path/ at whereourchildrenplay.org to explore whether the program is the right fit for their child or community.

About Where Our Children Play

Where Our Children Play (WOCP) is a youth athlete development organization founded by Joel Franco and Chalane Miller, operating in the United States and Italy. WOCP offers individualized coaching, seasonal camps, school partnerships, and after-school programs for children ages 6 to 16. The organization focuses on developing the whole child through physical training, cognitive development, mentorship, and parent education. Learn more at whereourchildrenplay.org

Media Contact

Joel Franco | [email protected]

Chalane Miller | [email protected]https://whereourchildrenplay.org/

https://whereourchildrenplay.org/wocp-path/

SOURCE Where Our Children Play