Youth Emerging Stronger announces the appointment of Suzanne Robinson and Melanie Cotton, MFT to its Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES , May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Youth Emerging Stronger (YES), formerly known as Los Angeles Youth Network, announces the appointment of Suzanne Robinson and Melanie Cotton, MFT to its Board of Directors.

Suzanne is a native Angeleno. She was a criminal defense attorney in San Francisco and Detroit representing juveniles and adults. She founded and was the Director of Moving Families Forward, a nonprofit which supported previous homeless families who were transitioning into permanent housing by providing free furniture and household items.

When asked why she wanted to join the YES board, Robinson said that she is "looking forward to continuing to serve the most vulnerable members of our community – the unhoused youth --- and to support the incredible work of the YES team."

Melanie is an Angeleno by choice who started her career as a movement therapist, specializing in the mind/body connection as well as extensive study in accessing psychiatric material through the use of non-verbal cues. She later transitioned into private practice where she became certified and has been working over the last 30+ years as a Marriage and Family Therapist.

When asked why she wanted to join the YES board, Cotton responding simply, "why would I not want to be part of a team of individuals who truly care about the wellbeing of unhoused youth in Los Angeles?"

"It's really special to find someone with a wealth of professional experience, as well as a life spent being of service to youth", said Teo Martinez, YES's Board Chairman. "When two such people ask to join your team—well, that's a great blessing. Suzanne and Melanie are all of this and more, and their passion to making a difference for the youth we serve at YES only enhances the board."

Mark Supper, CEO/President of YES, states that "both Suzanne and Melanie joined YES during a time of great need for the Los Angeles youth homeless population." The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority released the results of the 2023 homeless count and the results indicated that LA County saw a 25.9% increase and the City of LA experienced a 32% increase in homelessness; with a substantial number of those being Transitional Age Youth (18-24).

Annually, YES houses over 325 youth, provides more than 16,000 bed nights and 97,000 meals, to youth 12-24 years old. In September 2023, the organization will be celebrating 38 years of service to the community.

About Youth Emerging Stronger

Since 1985, Youth Emerging Stronger (YES) has served local youth ages 12-24 who are experiencing homelessness for various reasons. YES' mission is to provide runaway and homeless youth with safety, stability and housing, along with relationships and resources to survive now and in the future.

For more information, visit www.YouthEmergingStronger.Org.

