YOUTH ENRICHMENT BRANDS TAKES NEXT STEPS IN ELEVATING ITS WORLD-CLASS PLATFORM WITH STRATEGIC PROMOTIONS

Leadership additions include new brand presidents across the YEB roster of brands as well as the portfolio company's first-ever Chief Customer Officer

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Youth Enrichment Brands ("YEB"), the nation's leading youth activities platform offering camps, leagues, classes, schools and other programs, announced today multiple significant leadership appointments impacting both the parent company and its portfolio brands. Noteworthy promotions include:

Rob Price , named Chief Customer Officer for YEB in addition to remaining with School of Rock as Brand President ;

of YEB's i9 Sports; Mary Connor , formerly Chief Human Resources Officer of School of Rock, named CHRO of YEB;

, formerly Chief Human Resources Officer of School of Rock, named CHRO of YEB; And Dorothy Moyer-Hoffman , formerly Vice President of Finance for School of Rock, named Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis for YEB.

In the company's ongoing mission "to help every kid discover and develop lifelong passions," YEB has identified opportunities to expand the scope of responsibilities for some of its leaders with exceptional track records of performance.

"Rob, Mary and Dorothy are incredibly talented leaders with the capacity to have more impact across YEB while remaining committed to supporting School of Rock's awesome trajectory," said Justin Hoeveler, CEO of Youth Enrichment Brands. "Meanwhile, it's bittersweet to be losing Brian to a well-earned retirement but we're thrilled he will remain in an advisory role for the foreseeable future. Matt is ready for this opportunity and will thrive in his new role."

Kurowski joined i9 Sports a year ago as Executive Vice President and brings into his new role over two decades of experience encompassing both franchising and youth sports, previously holding leadership roles at Franworth and The Barre Code and as the former COO of Soccer Shots. His promotion to President comes as a succession to Brian Sanders who announced that after 17 years with the brand, he will be retiring on April 12, 2024. As the next President of i9 Sports, Kurowski will build off a highly successful and proven playbook while incorporating new ideas for growth.

"Brian set a high bar for success at i9, and I am honored to keep that momentum going following his departure," said Kurowski. "Between the impressive team I already have the pleasure of working with at i9 and the top-of-the-line support and collaboration coming from YEB, I am confident the best is yet to come for us."

As Chief Human Resources Officer at YEB, Connor will support all business units under YEB (including School of Rock) and will build a new HR Shared Service Model. In addition to her time at School of Rock, Connor brings experience from CVS Health, Cox Communications and The Gap.

Moyer-Hoffman's promotion to Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis at YEB will turbocharge the company's analytical efforts along with planning for rapid growth for all brands. Before School of Rock, she held a variety of roles at EMD Serono, Talbots, E&Y and Grant Thornton.

Price will remain President of School of Rock as he takes on the additional role of YEB's first Chief Customer Officer. In addition to the nearly seven years he has spent building School of Rock, Price has a track record of growth and innovation across household name brands including Edible Arrangements, CVS Health, Wawa Food Markets and HEB Grocery. As the new Chief Customer Officer, Price is tasked with expanding an already productive marketing playbook that will introduce more customers to YEB brands, drive greater retention and attract talented team members and franchisees.

"Youth Enrichment Brands has extraordinary brand assets, promising cross-marketing opportunities and a culture of relentless best practice sharing. I'm honored to play an expanded role in accelerating the growth of YEB's community," said Price. "I am thrilled to contribute more to positively impacting lives and proud to see my teammates join me in broader roles."

To learn more about Youth Enrichment Brands, visit: https://www.yeb.com/about-us

About Youth Enrichment Brands:



Youth Enrichment Brands (YEB) is the nation's leading youth activities platform. YEB's mission is to help every kid discover and develop lifelong passions. It achieves this by connecting and serving a network of companies that deliver best-in-class youth camps, music education, swim classes, and sports leagues. Youth Enrichment Brands comprises US Sports Camps, the official provider of Nike Sports Camps, School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education, Streamline Brands, the world's largest operator and franchisor of swim schools, and i9 Sports, the nation's largest multi-provider of youth sports leagues. YEB is headquartered in San Rafael, Calif. To learn more about YEB, visit YEB.com.

