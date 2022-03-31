Youth Esports Organization Vanta Leagues Receives STEM.org Accreditation

BOSTON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanta Leagues is excited to announce that they have received accreditation from STEM.org. This milestone is a major move for Vanta Leagues as it will help them achieve their mission to eliminate toxicity online and provide the youth with a competitive platform to grow as both players and online citizens. This will also allow Vanta Leagues to present their accreditation to schools ultimately leading to the acceptance of youth esports across the country.

STEM education focuses on the connected areas of study of science, technology, engineering, and math. Vanta Leagues finds STEM education for the youth to be important because it helps develop necessary skills such as innovation, teamwork, and problem-solving. Practicing and developing these skills at such a young age will help them pursue careers in the STEM field. Vanta Leagues is encouraging these STEM education skills through its gaming curriculum.

"We're thrilled to be able to say that we've received an accreditation from STEM.org," says Zack Fabi, COO at Vanta Leagues. "This accreditation enables us to drive forward in our mission to help develop the next generation of gamers in a positive way. Video games can be a valuable developmental tool when paired with an effective coach and a well-constructed curriculum."

This news comes in the wake of recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company. One of which includes their recent partnership with the Coalition of Parents in Esports (COPE). These organizations will collaborate to provide parents with the resources necessary to support their children in esports and to present both parents and players with esports development opportunities.

About Vanta Leagues

Vanta Leagues is a youth competitive esport development program with expert coaching and mentorship for kids ages 8 -18. They provide competition and a team-based holistic curriculum. Vanta is one of the safest online gamer communities for kids to find inclusion and hone their skills. Vanta is on a mission to eliminate the toxicity that is commonly present online by providing a safe environment and teaching the next generation of gamers how to become outstanding citizens.

About STEM.org

STEM.org is the longest continually-operating, private-held STEM education research and credentialing organization in America. Its team demonstrates the best in pedagogics, supporting the world's top brands, organizations, and thousands of educators globally.

