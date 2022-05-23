Youth Esports Organization Vanta Leagues to Add New Esports Games for Their Fall Season

BOSTON, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, youth esports organization Vanta Leagues announced an update to their esport development program. A new list of games available for league competition will be coming this fall season. These games offer a new way for players to join the Vanta Leagues community to improve their skills and be a part of a non-toxic, developmental gaming environment.

These games include:

Vanta Leagues to offer Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8, Chess, Madden NFL 23, NBA 2K23, and Apex Legends esports leagues in the Fall.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Mario Kart 8

8 Chess

Madden NFL 23

NBA 2K23

Apex Legends

These games will be available for free league competition for schools and community organizations starting in the Fall 2022 Season. Apex Legends will be added to the lineup of coached games, while the others will be available for competition only

Currently, Vanta Leagues offers coaching and leagues for VALORANT, League of Legends, Rocket League, and Fortnite. Vanta Leagues coaches mentor their players through twelve-week-long competitive seasons. Leagues are available for those ages 8 to 18, and gamers of all skill levels are welcome. Throughout the season these teams practice, compete and learn how to become great online citizens and improve their in-game skills through Vanta's holistic curriculum.

Zack, Chief Operating Officer of Vanta Leagues says of the additions:

"We're excited to continue to expand the number of games we can offer for coaching and development. By continuing to add popular titles to our list of options in which kids can receive coaching, we can continue to introduce social and emotional learning and development to a broader population of students across the United States who want to become more involved in gaming and esports."

About Vanta Leagues

Vanta Leagues is a youth competitive esport development program with expert coaching and mentorship for kids ages 8 -18. They provide competition and a team-based holistic curriculum. Vanta is one of the safest online gamer communities for kids to find inclusion and hone their skills. Vanta is on a mission to eliminate the toxicity that is commonly present online by providing a safe environment and teaching the next generation of gamers how to become outstanding citizens.

For more information on these games and how to register for the upcoming fall season, visit https://www.vanta.gg/.

