Youth for Neurodiversity Inc. (YND) Unveils Ally App at CA School Health Conf. Apr 27-28, 2026

Founded by Aashna Parsa, a rising high school student at Stanford Online High School and incoming freshman at The Harker School, YND brings together neurodivergent and neurotypical youth to promote inclusive learning, peer connection, and strengths-based understanding.

Based in San Jose, Parsa's inspiration to take action emerged from her personal journey navigating neurodiversity within her family and close community, alongside adapting to physical challenges following an injury last summer. She further drew motivation from the 2025 Stanford Neurodiversity Summit and Vanderbilt University's Neurotech Frontiers conference organized by the Janus Innovation Hub and the Frist Center for Autism & Innovation. Moreover, she developed and submitted a written research input to the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights' 2026 youth mental health, facilitated by a worldwide consultation of youth leaders and changemakers supported by the United Nations Youth Office.

"Growing up around neurodiversity and navigating my own challenges showed me how isolating differences can feel," said Parsa. "Rooted in the principle "Nothing About Us Without Us," I built Ally in Training™ to make learning allyship feel like play. Our participation in this significant conference allows Youth for Neurodiversity Inc. to connect directly with the educators and health professionals who are instrumental in shaping supportive environments for neurodivergent youth. We believe our unique youth-led approach and the innovative Ally in Training™ app are powerful tools for fostering peer connection and driving our mission forward."

YND is growing rapidly with 26 student leaders and members across nine U.S. states and Africa, with strong representation across California, including Los Altos, San Jose, Saratoga, Palo Alto, Redwood City, Los Altos, San Mateo, and Morgan Hill.

At the conference, Parsa is joined by fellow student leaders Annie Liu and Jisoo Hur from Los Altos High School, and Unaysah Ron and Omar Ron from Ocean Grove Charter, to demonstrate the app and engage with educators and health professionals.

YND is a community member of the United Nations Youth Office's flagship initiative on Youth Mental Health and Wellbeing and a proud partner of the California School-Based Health Alliance. The organization is also a community member of Office of Community Partnerships and Strategic Communications under Gavin Newsom, reflecting its engagement within California's youth health and education ecosystem.

YND student leaders also participated in advocacy efforts on April 15, 2026 in Sacramento, supporting California Assembly Bills 2071 (Digital Wellness) and 1669 (Student Mental Health) with co-sponsor of the bills GENup, a California-based nationwide student-led organization dedicated to transforming education policy by amplifying youth voices.

Maxwell Palance, mentor to Aashna Parsa and Co-Chair of the Stanford Network for K-12 Neurodiversity Education & Advocacy (NNEA), 2026 Davos Neurodiversity Summit Leadership Wall Honoree, and NASA Neurodiversity N3 Network Research Intern and Scholar, said:

"Aashna Parsa and the Youth for Neurodiversity team embody the future of authentic, youth-led neurodiversity advocacy. Neurodiverse minds bring unique perspectives and ways of thinking that challenge assumptions and spark breakthroughs. By creating spaces where different ways of thinking are supported, we expand what's possible for everyone. Their gamified Ally in Training™ app is an innovative tool designed to bring neurodivergent and neurotypical teens together to build allyship and self-advocacy skills. I'm excited to see them sharing this work at the California School Health & Behavioral Health Conference."

About Youth for Neurodiversity Inc.

Youth for Neurodiversity Inc. is a California-based, international youth-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit that breaks barriers for neurodivergent and differently-abled youth by celebrating differences, championing strengths, and mobilizing allies. The organization brings together neurodivergent and neurotypical teens worldwide to build connections, reduce stigma, and promote universal design, assistive technology, sensory-friendly spaces, and youth-centered policy. Learn more at youthfornd.org.

Website: youthfornd.org Instagram: @youthfornd

SOURCE Youth for Neurodiversity Inc.