Youth Inspiration Nation Faces Urgent Need for Funding to Keep Free Aviation Program for Underrepresented Youth Alive

LA PUENTE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Youth Inspiration Nation, a nonprofit organization providing the most unique free, aviation focused after-school program to underrepresented and economically disadvantaged youth, is in urgent need of funding to continue its transformative program. Without immediate financial support, the program may be forced to shut down, leaving local children without access to critical educational opportunities in aviation and STEM fields.

Youth Inspiration Nation recently concluded a successful session of its program, with students graduating on September 20th. However, despite the success and impact of the program, there are currently no funds available to run another class. The organization must urgently raise $12,000 to cover operational costs, including rent, to ensure the continuation of the program that has inspired hundreds of young minds since its inception.

"Our students leave this program changed forever," said Zac Woonsam, Executive Director of Youth Inspiration Nation. "We've seen these kids transform through our program, gaining confidence and skills they never thought possible. Now, we are facing the very real possibility of having to shut our doors, and that would be devastating for the children and families who rely on us."

Youth Inspiration Nation serves the La Puente area and surrounding communities, with more than 80% of participants coming from Hispanic backgrounds. The program offers static and full motion flight simulators, STEM workshops, and opportunities for students to explore real world flight. Because the program is provided free of charge to the kids and their families, our organization has been unable to secure the necessary funding from our city, our local government entities, or our state to continue running this program.

With the future of the program hanging in the balance, Youth Inspiration Nation is urgently calling on the media, community members, and potential donors to step in and help raise the funds needed to keep this life-changing initiative alive. The program, which has become a pillar for local students dreaming of aviation and STEM careers, will not be able to continue without immediate financial support.

"Our goal has always been to provide free, high quality aviation education to students who might otherwise never get the chance," added Zac. "But without help, we simply can't continue. We need the community's support now more than ever."

To learn more about Youth Inspiration Nation or to make a contribution, please visit https://gofund.me/511367ed or contact Zac Woonsam at [email protected].

Our mission is to inspire and empower underrepresented and economically disadvantaged youth by providing free, hands-on aviation education. Through immersive experiences and mentorship, we aim to foster confidence, curiosity, and a passion for learning, while opening doors to future careers in aviation, aerospace, and other related fields.

