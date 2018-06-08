Youth Involvement Takes Center Stage At U.S. Conference of Mayors Annual Meeting In Boston

During the session, Volpe will present the findings of the Institute's Spring 2018 Youth Poll, which finds a marked increase in the number of young Americans between the ages of 18 – 29 years old who indicate that they will "definitely be voting" in the upcoming midterm Congressional elections. Dr. Luntz's remarks will focus on the challenges, attitudes and opinions of millennials.

While USCM has a long history of engaging with youth on issues such as crime, education, and health, Mayor Bemis will forge a new path for the organization and work with mayors across the country to engage with young people and foster their involvement in public service and the governance of the nation's cities.

INFORMATION ON USCM's 86th ANNUAL MEETING

Starting on June 8, more than 250 of the nation's mayors will meet in Boston for USCM's 86th Annual Meeting. Under the leadership of USCM President Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin and host Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh, mayors will discuss a wide variety of priorities that contribute to the overall health of America's cities, as well as consider and adopt the policy resolutions that guide the advocacy agenda of the organization. The Meeting will run through Monday, June 11, 2018. A draft agenda and list of pre-registered mayors are available here.

PRESS GUIDANCE:

All business sessions are OPEN to the press unless otherwise indicated (EVENING EVENTS ARE CLOSED TO PRESS).

All press should register to attend the meeting here. On-site registration will be available. ONLY reporters with proper, up-to-date press credentials will be allowed access.

For planning purposes, a DRAFT AGENDA and list of PRE-REGISTERED MAYORS is available here.

WHO:

Gresham (OR) Mayor Shane Bemis

David Hogg, Senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Co-founder of #NeverAgainMSD

Parkland Mayor Christine Hunschofsky

Dr. Frank Luntz

John Della Volpe, Director of Polling at the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics

Vikiana Petit-Homm, youth activist from Boston

+ 15 international youth activists

WHEN:

Monday, June 11, 2018 at 8:30 am ET

WHERE:

Marriott Copley Place | 110 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02116 | Grand Ballroom; 4th Floor

RSVP:

Interested media should contact Sara Durr at sara@durrcommunications.com

