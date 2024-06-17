Youth Mentor Valentina Ferrer and global superstar J Balvin celebrate NYC Students with Glasswing International

Valentina volunteers with Glasswing's youth programs in New York City, helping to develop key skills and instill confidence in students. "As a Glasswing volunteer, it is a privilege to be part of these students' journeys; listening to them sharing their dreams and witnessing their tenacity as they strive for them," shared Valentina.

Glasswing New York's programs focus on social-emotional skill development, mental health, and reading and English language support, which are critical for students to adapt to the challenges of their new environments. As Celina de Sola, co-founder and President shared, "Valentina not only shares her experience and motivates students to believe in themselves, she also reminds them of their courage and potential - something we all needed as teenagers."

At their tenth annual Gala on October 10th, Glasswing will be highlighting this work, and honoring Valentina Ferrer, for her deep commitment to youth and communities in NYC, Latin America, and the Caribbean. The Gala brings together a diverse group of 400 people, including business leaders, fashion pioneers and icons, diplomats, cause-driven celebrities, thought leaders, corporate partners, and media.

Glasswing works in 15 countries across Latin America, the Caribbean, as well as New York City, directly impacting more than 3 million lives, and mobilizing more than 150,000 volunteers. Glasswing has invested over $200 million across the region to address the root causes of poverty and violence through education and health programs that empower youth and communities, and strengthen public systems.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2440924/Valentina_Ferrer_and_J_Balvin_at_Glasswing_event.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2440926/Valentina_Ferrer_and_J_Blavin_with_Glasswing_students.jpg

