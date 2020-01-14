Youth National Flag Football Championships 2020

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Flag Football, the nation's #1 NFL flag program in the country is proud to announce the 2020 Flag Football National Championships: The Road to Tampa, sponsored by Busch Gardens and Xenith. Over 240 teams from five countries (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Bahamas and Panama) will compete across 14 age group divisions on January 17-19.

The Road to Tampa began in February and ran through December. Each one of the 34 tour stops, provided over 1,300 teams and over 13,000 players the chance to compete in some fantastic events where division winners received Champion Points toward their National Rankings and 1/2 paid bids into the National Championships.

"This National Championships is our biggest event of the year and the largest youth flag football tournament series in the world," said Francis Meram, Executive Director, National Flag Football. "It's grown from just 34 teams at our inaugural event to 242 teams, currently. We are really excited for this year's event. It promises to be bigger and better with great new sponsors Busch Gardens and Xenith."

All games will be played at the Tournament Sportsplex of Tampa Bay in Tampa, Fl with select Championship games live streamed on the National Flag Football's You Tube Channel, youtube.com/c/NationalFlagFootball.

For more information about the National Flag Football Championships visit flagfootballchampionships.com .

About National Flag Football

National Flag Football, headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is the #1 privately owned and operated flag football organization in the U.S., offering leagues in over 110 cities. National Flag Football offers young boys and girls, pre-K through 8th grade, a fun, safe, exciting athletic experience that teaches teamwork, participation and sportsmanship, while helping to build a strong and healthy body. For more information visit nationalflagfootball.com

SOURCE National Flag Football

