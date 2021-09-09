NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, international youth organization UNITE 2030 announced the Youth SDG Summit, a 3-day virtual convening of young leaders and sustainability stakeholders and decision-makers from across 6 continents to fight for a better future and call for an end to poverty, inequality, injustice, and climate change by 2030.

Youth SDG Summit Announced

The Youth SDG Summit will take place from September 22 - 24 as part of Global Goals Week, an initiative hosted by the UN Foundation, Project Everyone, and the UN Development Program (UNDP). The Summit is part of UNITE 2030's global effort to fight poverty, provide equal educational opportunities for all, ensure gender equality, and end climate change.

An unrivaled networking opportunity, the Youth SDG Summit will welcome 200+ speakers, and thousands of youth between the ages of 18-35 from 100+ countries are expected to attend in the hopes of mobilizing solutions to the biggest challenges that the world faces, alongside experts and stakeholders.

Leaders participating in the Global Summit include: Gemma Styles (Influencer), Rajesh Mirchandani (UN Foundation), David Nabarro (Special Envoy of WHO Director General for COVID19), Henrietta Fore (Exec. Dir. of UNICEF), Marc Finaud (Head of Arms Proliferation at Geneva Centre for Security Policy), Robert Jenkins (Dir. of Education at UNICEF), Ashley Allen (CSO at Oatly), Seth Goldman (Beyond Meat Chair of Board), David Simas (CEO of Obama Foundation), Ambassador Luca Fratini, Julie Willig (Sr Dir., Girl Up), AY Young, and more to be announced.

The Youth SDG Summit is supported by a coalition of companies and organizations who are committed to the acceleration to the end of poverty, inequality, injustice, and climate change, including UN Foundation, UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network - Youth, Bayer, Walmart, Chelsea Football Club, Oatly, Global Youth Coalition for Road Safety, FIA Foundation, Action for Sustainable Development, Global Young Leaders, Yunus Sports Hub, Positive Impact, Youth for Sustainability India Alliance, Aspen Institute's Sports & Society Program, AIESEC, PLUHO, Womenice Foundation, ElectHER, Action Accelerator, PLAN International, Breaktime, Coaches Across Continents, Equal Measures 2030, Useful and Kind Unlimited, Restless Development, Positive Impact, Awareness 360, Climate Solutions, Emerging Impact, and more to be announced.

The Youth SDG Summit is part of UNITE 2030's agenda for 2020-2022, aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), calling upon stakeholders to include youth in actions taken to achieve the 2030 Agenda.

Day 2 and 3 of the Summit is free and open to all. Day 1 (September 22) is a closed-door day of programming for VIPs and High-Level Stakeholders. Press are invited to join the Summit as VIPs. To register, click here and select "Press Ticket."

UNITE 2030 is a global movement of over 15,000 youth leaders between 18-30 years old who are taking action to solve the world's most critical global challenges. We mobilize youth around our mission, calling upon them to take action, with the support of government leaders, businesses, philanthropists, and stakeholders to achieve the SDGs.

For more information about the Youth SDG Summit, visit youthsdgsummit.com.

