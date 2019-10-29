Youth Sports Is In Crisis. Lots of Talk. Few Solutions. Until Now.

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For stressed sports parents, exhausted coaches and the kids that just want to have fun, there's finally help. inCourage is the online destination for free videos and digital resources to keep kids in the game.

inCourage, Building a More Positive Culture in Youth Sports

On inCourage.com , career professionals come together to end toxicity in youth sports, offering real solutions from sports psychologists, athletic directors, education and media experts. This unique mix of academic and creative talent delivers evidence-based solutions to some of the most pervasive problems like: bullying, hazing, parents' increasingly abusive and confrontational behavior, early specialization, and ill-equipped coaches; all resulting in an epidemic of kids dropping out of sports.

"We have a growing body of evidence that demonstrates the seriousness of the problems facing youth athletes. Seven out of 10 kids drop out of sports by age 13. Depression and anxiety are rising among youth athletes and parents are experiencing–and exerting– debilitating pressure to chase college scholarships that 98% of kids don't get. It's time to move beyond talking about problems and start working on solutions." Ted Shaker, co-founder, inCourage

inCourage and its online tools, including videos, articles, tip sheets, FAQ's and more, elevate the level of the conversation between stakeholders and promote productive conversations that result in positive action. inCourage provides free access to resources, showing parents, kids and coaches healthy, effective ways to play their roles in youth sports.

"We desperately need agents of change in youth sports. Parents and coaches are uniquely positioned to be these change makers in every aspect of our kids' growth–social, emotional, physical and cognitive. Youth sports should be about the youth athletes; not adult egos. It should – and can be – a healthy and fun experience for everyone." Wayne G. McDonnell, Jr., Educator, inCourage.

Experts from inCourage are available for interviews and as guest commentators and authors.

Garland Allen: Retired teacher, athletic director. Coaches basketball, football, and track and field. Adjunct professor at New York University. He focuses his time and talent on contemporary issues in youth sports.

Marianne Engle, Ph.D.: Licensed clinical psychologist and sports psychologist with a focus on young athletes. Engle knows the benefits of character, respect, and civility on and off the field through her work with elite and professional athletes.

Wayne G. McDonnell, Jr., M.B.A. : Specializes in sports management education, sports media and coaching. Served as Academic Chair for NYU's Tisch Institute for Sports Management, Media and Business. Contributor to Forbes.com, and a frequently sought-after media commentator.

Ted Shaker is a 13-time Emmy and two-time Peabody Award winning television producer in sports, news, business and children's media. He now leverages his years of experience to provide tools to help athletes, coaches and parents understand one another and communicate more effectively.

Additional inCourage experts are available upon request.

About inCourage

inCourage provides evidence-based strategies to help young athletes and adults improve the culture of youth sports and stem the alarming attrition of young people participating in organized athletics.

We translate academic research into informative, impactful and actionable solutions that help athletes, coaches and parents understand one another and communicate more effectively. inCourage videos, blogs and other content are free to all. For more information, visit www.incourage.com

