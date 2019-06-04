Youth Travel Sports Boom Continues; Sports Facilities Management (SFM) Responds with Launch of Largest Network of Sports Tourism Complexes in United States

"The travel sports industry has accelerated the pace of expansion and is far from reaching its peak," states Jason Clement, SFM CEO. "There is an ocean of opportunity for new facilities, events, and suppliers to capitalize on this trend, especially West of the Mississippi. With almost 25 million visits to destinations we have worked with, we understand this won't always be the case. A consolidation will be coming, and we believe strength in numbers, the ability to turn competitors into collaborators, and being part of an expanding network will be an important component to sustained success for communities investing in travel sports complexes."

A primary meeting place for communities, new destinations, and event owners, industry conferences like the Connect Sports Marketplace and TEAMS by Sports Travel have expanded their content to adjust to the increased demand for expertise in this niche market. The National Association of Sports Commissions (NASC) was recently renamed to Sports and Events Travel Association (Sports ETA) during their annual conference in May and also featured its first annual facilities-only program. Also in May, a new conference in this space called the Convention, Sports, and Entertainment Facilities conference was held in San Diego, CA.

"The increased demand and competition amongst communities and event owners has had an effect at every level of the industry," comments Al Kidd, President and CEO of the Sports ETA. "At our 2019 conference we hosted more than 1,000 attendees and 35 unique educational sessions."

During the 2019 NASC annual conference, the SFM Network was unveiled during an invitation-only launch event. Many premier sports tourism facilities in the US were represented by SFM staff and clients during the event, including properties in Sandusky, OH, Gatlinburg, TN, Rocky Mount, NC, Myrtle Beach, SC, and Panama City Beach, FL were among the estimated dozen destinations. The firm reports their managed facilities are predicted to generate more than $1 billion in economic impact in the next 5 years through youth travel sports related spending alone.

"The landscape for communities and event owners has really evolved with the rise in tournament facilities," said Ashley Whittaker, Vice President of Business Development and Marketing For SFM. "SFM Network is a platform for facilities to stand out in an increasingly competitive market place and is designed to create mutually beneficial relationships for event owners, facilities, communities, vendors, and talented personnel."

For more information on The Sports Facilities Management, the SFM Network, and to book an event in one of the SFM Network facilities, please visit www.sfmnetwork.com. If you are considering or are in the process of developing a travel sports destination and would like to learn more, email info@sfmnetwork.com.

Sports Facilities Management, LLC (SFM) and Sports Facilities Advisory, LLC (SFA) are headquartered in Clearwater, Florida. SFA has produced more than $10 Billion in institutional-grade financial forecasts for youth and amateur sports complexes. SFM provides industry-leading, results-driven management solutions for sports, fitness, recreation and event venues nationwide. For more information, visit: www.sportadvisory.com

SOURCE Sports Facilities Management (SFM)

Related Links

http://www.sportadvisory.com

