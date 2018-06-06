Youth Worldwide Join Together for World Oceans Day: Taking Action on Plastic Pollution Locally and Engaging Corporate and Government Leaders Globally

PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of people are taking action for a better future and the elimination of single use plastics during the weeks around World Oceans Day on June 8. Last year, there were over one thousand World Oceans Day events at aquariums, zoos, schools, businesses and more in 118 countries. The buzz around #WorldOceansDay on social media reached close to three billion people. This year, with the World Oceans Day Youth Advisory Council helping to lead the way, young people around our blue planet are conducting lesson plans to increase awareness and action to prevent plastic pollution and creating solutions for a more sustainable society and a healthy ocean. Thousands are also pledging on social media to reduce their use of plastic straws, bags and bottles, three of the most problematic polluters for our ocean, coasts and marine animals.

Youth delegates from Sea Youth Rise Up celebrate World Oceans Day. Watch the LIVE online broadcast via Google Hangouts featuring the 2018 SYRUp delegation this World Oceans Day! Thousands of events will happen all of the world on June 8 for World Oceans Day. Visit our website to find a celebration near you!

"This year we are seeing young people step up in huge ways to help lead the charge for positive change," said Bill Mott, Executive Director of The Ocean Project, which has coordinated World Oceans Day internationally since 2002. "We all need a healthy ocean to survive and young people are increasingly taking action now to conserve and restore this vital resource. With nearly half of the world's population under age 25, it is imperative to empower young people to step up as leaders at an early age, and engage them in a solutions-oriented approach to ocean conservation."

"We believe that youth are the key to success and, for this reason, we are making youth engagement our top priority for growing the reach and impact of World Oceans Day on June 8 and year-round."

The World Oceans Day Youth Advisory Council, with 20 young people (ages 15 - 23) from 17 diverse countries, provides new and unique perspectives, ideas and recommendations for creating a better future and restoring our shared ocean.

"Our generation is the last one that has the opportunity to save our planet before it is too late," said Kehkashan Basu, Youth Advisory Council member from Canada. "However, to achieve this, young people must first be made aware of the issues and then be empowered so they can take action at a local level to protect their immediate environment."

"World Oceans Day provides a unique opportunity to raise the profile of the ocean and rally the world," said Samantha Mackiewicz, World Oceans Day Director at The Ocean Project. "Together, with hundreds of organizations and millions of people, we are making a real difference for our shared ocean by collectively raising awareness and promoting action in fun and positive ways."

About World Oceans Day: Coordinated and promoted internationally by The Ocean Project since 2002, World Oceans Day is an annual celebration on June 8 as well as a call for ocean conservation action throughout the year. As of 2009, World Oceans Day has been officially recognized by the United Nations. This celebration of our ocean brings together organizations and individuals from schools, universities, aquariums, zoos, businesses, and others, including divers, surfers, sailors, communities of faith, governments, the maritime, recreational and tourism industries. For more information, or to find an event, visit: www.WorldOceansDay.org.

