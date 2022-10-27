YouthCare Announces Recipients of Community Impact Honoree

One Roof Foundation, The Seattle Kraken, and Climate Pledge Arena are named as the first-ever honorees

SEATTLE, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, YouthCare, an organization working to end youth homelessness and empower young people to achieve their potential, hosted their 36th Annual Luncheon with a moving afternoon of inspiration, community connection, and vision sharing. At the luncheon, YouthCare announced the recipients of their first-ever Community Impact Honoree award: One Roof Foundation, The Seattle Kraken, and Climate Pledge Arena.

"The Community Impact Honoree award recognizes those who are leading the way in action, advocacy, and community engagement to end youth homelessness," said Degale Cooper, YouthCare's CEO. "One Roof Foundation, The Seattle Kraken, and Climate Pledge Arena have stood out for their compassion and for their leadership in partnering with our team to end youth homelessness. We are thrilled to be able to show them just how much their support means to our youth."

One Roof Foundation, The Seattle Kraken, and Climate Pledge Arena support YouthCare through amplifying its message, securing funds, and creating youth job training, internships, and employment opportunities.

"We became aware of what a huge humanitarian crisis youth homelessness is in this region," said Mari Horita, senior vice president of social impact and government relations at the Seattle Kraken and executive director of One Roof Foundation. "We also realized that if people and organizations like YouthCare and the Kraken come together we can actually make meaningful progress and find solutions. Youthcare is a valued partner, and we are thrilled to be named the Community Impact Honoree."

The 36th Annual Luncheon brought together the community and sponsors and offered a chance to highlight YouthCare's commitment to excellence in service to young people, as well as stories of perseverance and hope from those that YouthCare has assisted through the years.

YouthCare raised over $417,000 at the luncheon, furthering the support and commitment that the organization brings to young people in need. With the help from community partners, YouthCare ensures young people experiencing homelessness have the safety, stability, and hope to meet their futures.

Founded in 1974, YouthCare was one of the first shelters to serve runaway and homeless youth on the West Coast. Since then, YouthCare has expanded to 15 sites serving more than 1,500 youth every year. Through a comprehensive range of services including outreach, prevention, shelter, housing, education, and employment training, YouthCare ensures that young people experiencing homelessness have the hope, skills, and self-confidence needed to thrive. For more information, visit the website at https://youthcare.org/ or follow along on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

