YouthCare Names Suzanne Sullivan as Chief Advancement Officer

SEATTLE, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YouthCare, the Seattle-based nonprofit focusing on ending youth homelessness, announced today the hiring of community and youth advocacy champion Suzanne Sullivan as its Chief Advancement Officer.

Sullivan will spearhead YouthCare's communication and fund development programs including the organization's three-year $30 million Community Campaign to fortify its foundational services and intensify its focus on four key pillars of stability: housing, education and employment, wellness, and community. In this role, Sullivan brings her strategic guidance to integrate YouthCare's collective vision, which is to see a community where no young person experiences homelessness, all young people have the opportunity to thrive, and the systems that oppress them are dismantled.

"YouthCare's work helping youth build better futures is deeply inspiring to me on a personal level," said Sullivan. "I am thrilled to join the YouthCare team and support their extraordinary programs, including the build out of the YouthCare Academy in Seattle, delivering equitable compensation and professional development of staff, as well as strengthening our infrastructure and organizational capacity."

Prior to stepping into this role, Sullivan served an array of social service-focused nonprofits, including most recently the position of Philanthropy Director for Planned Parenthood Great Northwest and Hawaiian Islands. In this role, Sullivan directed philanthropic programs and utilized data-driven strategies to measure performance and increase program investment. Additionally, the advancement leader has served Compass Housing Alliance, Teen Feed, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Puget Sound, all of which contribute to community work as it relates to youth or individuals experiencing instability.

"Sullivan is an extreme asset to our team as we launch our upcoming capital campaign," said Melinda Giovengo, CEO of YouthCare. "Her extensive experience in maximizing fundraising efforts for a variety of nonprofits is impressive, and we are excited to see her uplift YouthCare's mission in order to maximize impact for our young people."

YouthCare was founded in 1974 as one of the first runaway and homeless youth shelters on the West Coast. The goal was to help homeless youth find safety today and build stability for tomorrow. This passionate vision continues to drive YouthCare every day. YouthCare works to end youth homelessness and to ensure that young people are valued for who they are and empowered to achieve their potential. YouthCare envisions a community where no young person experiences homelessness, all young people have the opportunity to thrive, and the systems that oppress them are dismantled. Through a combination of individualized services and a trusting relationship with a caring adult, YouthCare ensures that young people experiencing homelessness achieve long-term stability. This includes housing stability, financial stability, personal support, and wellness. For more information, visit the website at https://youthcare.org/ or follow along on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

