Youtheory Donates Over 100,000 Bottles of Immune+ Daily Wellness Supplements to Local Community

IRVINE, Calif. , March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Youtheory, the Southern California-based supplement company, announced the donation of over 100,000 bottles of their all-seasons immune product Immune+ Daily Wellness supplements. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Youtheory has distributed products to local Newport Beach Police Department, Newport Beach Fire Department, Orange County/HBPD Police, sheriff's departments and Orange County/HBFD fire departments along with the Association of Deputy Sheriffs Orange County/Riverside County, Crossline Church Food Bank Laguna Hills and Convoy of Hope.

Working to inspire wellness for all, Youtheory decided to distribute immunity supplements to those who work tirelessly to give back and keep our communities safe. Youtheory's Immune+ Daily Wellness provides 100% of the daily value of Vitamin C, Vitamin D3 and Zinc, combining six organic mushroom extracts with a unique strain of baker's yeast to support a healthy immune system.

"Giving back to our local community has always been a core value since we founded Youtheory in in 2010," said Darren Rude, CEO. "We knew Immune+ Daily Wellness supplement would be a great way to assist the public in staying healthy during these trying times."

