Youtheory Health Supplement Brand Partners with Toronto Maple Leafs for 2019-2020 Hockey Season

"Youtheory is thrilled to partner with the Toronto Maple Leafs for this season aligning with our expansion throughout Canada," said CEO, Darren Rude. "We are always looking for new opportunities to support and engage with our international consumers. Since the Maple Leafs are a top-tier organization in Canada and professional sports, it's a perfect fit."

"We would like to welcome Youtheory to Canada for the first time as they introduce new healthy body and mind products to our marketplace," said Jeff Deline, Chief Revenue Officer at MLSE. "It's difficult for Canadians, which includes many of our fans, to have a balanced lifestyle, while considering their overall health. We hope that our new partnership with Youtheory gives our fans access to products that help them achieve their health and wellness goals."

Whether watching a game at Scotiabank Arena, on television or mobile, Leafs fans will be introduced to the Youtheory brand through in-stadium displays and signage in Maple Leaf Square. Youtheory health and wellness supplements help consumers live their healthiest and fullest life at any age.

A leading brand in wellness, Youtheory offers an array of supplements to boost internal health including its award-winning collagen and turmeric products. The collagen line helps boost protein intake, supports tendons and ligaments and fight the effects of aging, ideal for any athlete. Additionally, Youtheory® Turmeric helps fight inflammation and antioxidants for quick recovery.

All Youtheory products are created with the utmost integrity, authenticity and quality. Youtheory is sold online and in 60,000+ retailers worldwide, including Canada, China, Dubai, France, Iceland, Japan, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Spain, Taiwan, United Kingdom and United States.

About Youtheory

Youtheory® is a Southern California based lifestyle brand on a mission to inspire wellness in all. Our goal is to develop pure, safe and innovative supplements that improve one's health, beauty and overall well-being. We believe that our products are only as good as our ingredients, so we travel the world to source the highest quality raw material from the places where they are cultivated best. From farm to shelf, we're committed to best in class manufacturing processes, guarantee purity, potency and traceability of every product that is made and put on the retail shelf. Learn more at youtheory.com.

