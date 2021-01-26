Youtheory® Health Supplement Brand Secures the Primary Sponsorship of Spire Motorsports driver, Corey LaJoie, for Daytona 500 and NASCAR Cup Series Race at Phoenix

"Corey LaJoie shares the same values as Youtheory and we're proud to support him once again as he competes at the highest level of the sport," said Darren Rude, CEO of Youtheory. "As innovators in the health & wellness industry, Youtheory is excited to unveil the new Youtheory ® Ashwagandha #7 car which will help educate NASCAR fans everywhere on this breakthrough product which is designed to ease stress, anxiety and provide clarity and mental focus."

As a primary sponsor of Corey LaJoie, Youtheory's brand and ashwagandha product will be featured throughout the hood, upper rear quarter panels, deck lid, roof and TV panel. Additionally, Corey LaJoie's apparel and helmet will boast Youtheory's logo as well as the team's pit wall banner utilized on pit lane. Youtheory Ashwagandha has been clinically proven to reduce stress and anxiety naturally, while also providing mental clarity and focus.

"It's such a great honor to race for Youtheory! Darren and Patty, the founders, make you feel like you are part of the Youtheory family," added Corey LaJoie. "Promoting a healthy lifestyle is a big part of what I'm about and the Youtheory brand makes it easy with their line of top selling products, including Collagen, Turmeric and now Ashwagandha."

About Youtheory®

Youtheory® is a Southern California based lifestyle brand on a mission to inspire wellness in all. Our goal is to develop pure, safe, and innovative supplements that improve one's health, beauty and overall well-being. We believe that our products are only as good as our ingredients, so we travel the world to source the highest quality raw materials from the places where they are cultivated best. From farm to retail shelf, we're committed to best in class manufacturing processes, guarantee purity, potency and traceability of every product that is made and put on the shelf. Learn more at www.youtheory.com. Follow on social at https://www.facebook.com/youtheorybeauty and https://www.instagram.com/youtheory/.

About Ashwagandha

Youtheory® Ashwagandha, also called Indian Ginseng, has been used in Ayurvedic practices for thousands of years to improve both physical and mental well-being. This stress remedy contains 1,000 mg of a full spectrum ashwagandha blend and 20 mg of ginger root, helping to promote a healthy response to everyday stressors. The apoptogenic botanical is revered as nature's antidote to modern stress because it counteracts stress by responding to and balancing out your body's cortisol levels. The time-tested plant not only helps boost overall well-being and quality of life, but also helps to boost mental and physical performance. Youtheory Ashwagandha is now available to purchase online at www.youtheory.com.

About Corey LaJoie

Corey LaJoie will drive the No. 7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports in a multi-year agreement for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. Previously, LaJoie competed in two full-time seasons driving the No. 32 Ford for Go Fas Racing. LaJoie earned three top-10 results for Go Fas Racing, including a sixth place at Daytona International Speedway and seventh place at Talladega Superspeedway in 2019. In 2020, LaJoie kicked off the season with an eighth-place finish in the Daytona 500. LaJoie has 129 career Cup Series starts. LaJoie, who finished the 2020 season 30th in the Cup Series standings, is the son of two-time Xfinity Series champion Randy LaJoie.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Matt Kovacs, PR, Youtheory (310) 923-4366

Jamie Beauchamp, Marketing, Youtheory (949) 395-4417

SOURCE Youtheory

Related Links

http://www.youtheory.com

