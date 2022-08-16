Youtheory® Introduces New Line of Liquid and Capsule Supplements

Leading Brand Introduces B12B6, Ashwagandha and K2D3

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California-based supplement company Youtheory® has launched a new line of Liquid Nutrient Packets and Capsules including B12B6, Ashwagandha, and K2D3. These ready-to-drink packets and easy-to-swallow capsules provide a daily serving that helps support overall mental and physical well-being.

"In creating these liquid dietary supplement packets, we wanted to make an easy and convenient way for consumers to get nutrients that didn't lack in flavor," said Darren Rude, CEO. "We are thrilled to introduce these lines to provide an array of health benefits that support brain health and stress reduction."

B12B6 liquid formula helps provide energy and brain health support in an easy-to-carry, convenient packet, perfect for your busy lifestyle with a delicious raspberry flavoring along with its capsule pairing. Youtheory® B12B6 is a combination of essential nutrients that support the proper metabolism of DNA, proteins, carbohydrates, and fats – converting food into cellular energy.

Ashwagandha, a time-tested botanical, helps improve the body's response to physical and mental stressors while promoting calm & clarity during the day and restful sleep at night*. Youtheory® Ashwagandha liquid and capsule formula uses an organic full-spectrum extract, KSM-66® which is the most clinically supported Ashwagandha on the market.

Youtheory® K2D3 provides essential nutrients that enable the body to properly use calcium for a variety of functions in normal metabolism. K2 + D3 also complement one another in the promotion of bone growth and cardiovascular function. Vitamin K has well-established roles in promoting normal bone mineralization and cardiovascular function. Vitamin D is responsible for ensuring the absorption and retention of calcium.

Available in 12-packs, the liquid supplements are an easy, convenient and flavorful way to get in your daily nutrients. B12B6, Ashwagandha and K2D3 capsules are available in 60 capsules containers with 30 servings per container. For more information or to purchase Youtheory B12B6, Ashwagandha, or K2D3, visit https://youtheory.com/.

About Youtheory

Youtheory® is a Southern California-based lifestyle brand on a mission to inspire wellness in all™. It is Youtheory's goal to develop pure, safe, and innovative supplements that improve one's health, beauty, and overall well-being. Youtheory believes that its products are only as good as the ingredients, so Youtheory travels the world to source the highest quality raw materials from the places where they are cultivated best. From farm to retail shelf, Youtheory is committed to best-in-class manufacturing processes, which guarantee purity, potency, and traceability of every product that is made and put on the shelf. Learn more at https://youtheory.com/. Follow on Facebook and Instagram.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Youtheory