YouTube Analytics Tool NoxInfluencer Helping Small YouTubers Get Paid Sponsorships

NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NoxInfluencer, a popular YouTube analytics tool, is paving the way for the smaller YouTube channels to get paid sponsorships. Since sponsor marketing is on the rise and it is expected that small YouTubers will be reaping good dividends, small YouTubers now have an opportunity to capitalize on the market rush. NoxInfluencer, the analytics tool, was recently launched at a tech expo held in China. NoxInfluencer now features the profiles of a number of global brands, including Netmarble, Kakao, Gameloft, Tiktok, Tencent. Users can either join the analytics platform as an influencer or as brands and agencies.

Many well-known brands are reaching out to the YouTubers through YouTube influencer marketing platform Noxinfluencer, as small YouTubers have a relatively loyal audience when compared with big YouTubers. Huawei and Xiaomi also have profiles on Noxinfluencer, and the app promises to bridge the gap between large companies and small YouTubers.

NoxInfluencer users who wish to work with agencies to monetize their YouTube channels just have to look out for the "I'm an influencer" button on the top right corner of the screen and click on that. Next, they would have to log in to their NoxInfluencer account, and they can instantly get a chance to chat with famous brands that are already on the platform and strike sponsorship deals for their YouTube channel.

The built-in smart search engine of NoxInfluencer helps brands and agencies to find YouTube channels with names, keywords and links and target the right channels. If a channel's engagement rate with its subscribers is good enough, they may proceed to strike a deal. To measure the engagement rate, brands and agencies need to enter their YouTube URL in the search box built in the NoxInfluencer website and wait for the YouTube channel's statistics report, which will be automatically generated.

There are two easy ways to calculate a YouTube channel's estimated earnings. First, users need to enter the URL of their channel in the search box and can easily get access to detailed insights on whatever they have earned through each video. Secondly, small YouTubers can select their daily views, as well as the CPM price, and they can view their earnings on a daily, monthly and yearly basis.

About the Company

NoxInfluencer is a popular YouTube influencer marketing platform, known to provide sponsorship opportunities to small YouTube channels.

To learn more, visit https://www.noxinfluencer.com/.

