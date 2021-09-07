YouTube and TikTok Sensation Piper Rockelle Launches Rares, a New Creator Economy App

Creators make a "Rare" by choosing a photo or video and then hiding it with pixelation, stickers, and text. Then, fans unlock that content by entering a password, paying money, or answering a quiz question, depending on how the creator has configured the app. These unlock mechanisms have endless potential to encourage more interaction, streams, views, watch time, etc., on that creator's existing content.

"When I first started making Rares, I was doing it by hand. I'd blur images in Photoshop and then add all of the stickers and text on Instagram. It was definitely a time-intensive process, but my fans really love it, so I kept making them. Having my own app where I can do that all in one place makes things so much easier, and I'm excited that other creators can now start making their own Rares too," said Rockelle.

"Social media creators have developed all kinds of bespoke workflows to create and publish their content. The natural next step is for creators to 'app-ify' those workflows to dramatically reduce the time and effort required to get things done, not only for themselves but for millions of other creators. It's inspiring to see a young, visionary creator like Piper develop new tools and bring them to market for the next generation of creators," said Dmitry Shapiro, CEO of Koji.

Rares is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store.

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $16 million in venture capital through its parent company GoMeta, Inc.

