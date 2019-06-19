YouTube Gaming Duo, Keiran Black and Daddio, Begin Livestreaming
Unconventional father/son YouTube Gaming duo (Keiran Black + Daddio) bring their unique brand of gaming banter and gameplay to the YouTube livestream platform.
Jun 19, 2019, 09:00 ET
TORONTO, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A daily contributor to the YouTube Gaming platform since January 2016, kid gamer Keiran Black and his dad (Daddio) have developed a unique gaming brand and partnership that features some unconventional in-game father/son banter, against overlaying hip-hop/house soundtracks, split-screen gameplay and facecams, and simultaneous behind-the-scenes Instagram Live streaming.
The duo's ROBLOX with Daddio series has elevated their following on and off of YouTube, garnering the attention of Amazon Prime Video, kid network BatteryPOP, and Janson Media. The pair have now introduced YouTube live streaming to their brand of gaming, in addition to their edited, daily video content and behind-the-scenes Instagram Live streams.
