YouTube Local Inventory Integrated with Mediaocean Television Platform

This integration provides local planners and buyers streamlined access to YouTube's video inventory through Mediaocean, which currently serves all major agency holding companies. It will allow Spectra OX/DS Local Broadcast users to buy YouTube in over 200 local markets with greater operational efficiency.

"Marketers and agencies want to reach audiences regardless of what devices they are on," said Drew Kane, EVP, Global Platform Solutions, Mediaocean. "Mediaocean's partnership with YouTube will enable local buyers to access local audiences across YouTube digital inventory, with reduced time to market to better serve brand-client needs."

Combining YouTube and Local TV ensures buyers have access to complementary digital inventory that delivers unique reach across valuable local audience segments as viewership continues to shift to digital devices.

Please reach out to your Google sales representative or Mediaocean account manager for more information on leveraging this integration. For more information on the partnership contact press@mediaocean.com and/or press@google.com .

