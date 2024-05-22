YouTube Phenomenon, Skibidi Toilet, Makes a Plunge to the Toy Aisle with Bonkers Toys and Invisible Narratives Licensing Partnership

Hollywood Titans Adam Goodman and Michael Bay's Invisible Narratives

Partners with Bonkers Toys to Bring Skibidi Toilet to Retail Markets Worldwide

SAN DIEGO, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the fastest-growing US toy companies, Bonkers Toys, has signed a worldwide, multiyear licensing deal with Invisible Narratives, the first-of-its-kind Tra-Digital studio created by former Paramount and Dreamworks SKG President Adam Goodman and Chief Creative Adviser Michael Bay (The Rock, Armageddon, the Transformers franchise), to manufacture and distribute toys based on the record-setting animated YouTube series Skibidi Toilet. The partnership between Bonkers Toys and Invisible Narratives will bring Skibidi Toilet toys to major retailers worldwide beginning in the fall of 2024.

Invisible Narratives Logo Hollywood Titans Adam Goodman and Michael Bay’s Invisible Narratives Partners with Bonkers Toys to bring toys based on record-setting animated YouTube series Skibidi Toilet to Retailers Worldwide

Skibidi Toilet, created by Alexey Gerasimov (aka Boom), catapulted from viral sensation to cultural phenomenon, redefining the boundaries of digital animated storytelling. The sci-fi series chronicles the chaotic adventures of an alliance of humanoids with TVs, cameras, and speakers for heads in their fight against Skibidi toilets – toilets that aren't just sanitary fixtures but living, scheming entities with ambitions of their own. The series blends sharp wit, irreverent humor, and compelling storytelling, amassing over 65 billion views since its debut.

Brian Bonnett, CEO of Bonkers Toys, stated, "Skibidi Toilet is a pioneer of its kind, the first epically viewed narrative series with all the right ingredients to position it as the next massive franchise. As a toy company that specializes in non-traditional content that resonates with kids, we are thrilled to work with Michael Bay, Boom, and Invisible Narratives to produce toys that capture the Skibidi experience for its millions of fans worldwide."

Michael Bay commented, "I've been following Boom since his early days, when he was uploading fan-made Transformers pre-viz videos. Watching him transition from that to building a character-rich franchise has been truly inspiring. Boom is a rare talent, and he's just getting started."

"Boom has sparked a perfect storm, boasting not only the fastest-growing channel on YouTube but also one of the largest IPs on Roblox," said Adam Goodman. "Our collaboration with Bonkers Toys is focused on bringing Boom's unique vision to life—transforming these digital stars into cherished, tangible icons."

Goodman is recognized for acquiring the rights to Transformers and overseeing the packaging and production of the franchise, creating a multi-billion-dollar franchise. He has consistently identified new IP at the intersection of creativity and commercial opportunities. Bay's prolific franchise films (Transformers, A Quiet Place, TMNT, The Purge, and Bad Boys) have collectively grossed $10 billion worldwide.

Together, this partnership brings unparalleled expertise in storytelling, creativity, and merchandising. By merging Invisible Narratives' groundbreaking Tra-digital studio with Bonkers Toys' innovative approach to toy manufacturing, the Skibidi Toilet toy line promises to deliver an exciting, immersive experience for fans worldwide. Launching in the fall of 2024, these toys will capture the spirit and humor of the record-setting YouTube series, translating its digital charisma into tangible icons that resonate with a broad international audience.

About Bonkers Toys

Bonkers Toys has become known in the toy industry as the leader in YouTube and Creator based toys. Bonkers was the first licensee for Ryan's World, and pioneered this category with flagship toys including the Giant Mystery Egg & Cap'n Ryan's Mega Mystery Treasure Chest. Bonkers Toys has also partnered with other top creators like Lankybox and Aphmau to create best-selling toy lines. Bonkers Toys' lineup of award-winning toys have been featured on the TODAY Show, GMA, Parents, Good Housekeeping and NBC Nightly News. For more information visit BonkersToys.com .

About Invisible Narratives

Invisible Narratives is the first of its kind, Tra-Digital Studio that uniquely bridges traditional entertainment with the creator economy. By integrating the best of Hollywood's established business practices with the agility and accessibility of digital platforms, the studio capitalizes on the strengths of both domains. Founded by Adam Goodman, former Head of Paramount Pictures and DreamWorks Studios, with blockbuster filmmaker Michael Bay acting as Chief Creative Advisor, Invisible serves as a dynamic space for content creators. It leverages their stories, characters, and channels to establish and sustain long-lasting IP franchises.

SOURCE Bonkers Toys