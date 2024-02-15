YouTube Sensation Ryan Trahan Takes a Sweet Turn as JOYRIDE's Chief Creative Officer Launching First-of-its-Kind Sour Strips and Viral Social-First Ad Campaign

Trahan Co-Developed New Product Innovation of Low-Sugar Sour Strips Available Now

JOYRIDE's Interactive Candy Experience Gives Fans the Power to Shape the Future of Their Favorite Treats

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Candy, cameras, and a sweet collaboration: YouTube sensation Ryan Trahan , boasting 14.6 million subscribers, joins forces with better-for-you candy startup JOYRIDE to announce the market's first low-sugar sour strips.

Austin-based JOYRIDE Sweets was launched in 2022 by founder and CEO Tyler Merrick with the mission to provide better candy options, including vegan, low sugar, low calorie, low carb, and non-GMO varieties, to the market.

JOYRIDE Sour Strips Launch Pack Highlights:

JOYRIDE Sour Strips Launch Pack presents four wildly delicious and all-natural flavors: Green Apple, Strawberry, Pink Lemonade, and Blue Raspberry.

presents four wildly delicious and all-natural flavors: Green Apple, Strawberry, Pink Lemonade, and Blue Raspberry. Crafted with only 4 grams of sugar, gut-friendly prebiotic fiber, and no synthetic dyes, this plant-based candy offers a delicious treat you can feel good about.

The launch pack includes candy-scented car air fresheners and an exclusive sticker pack designed by Ryan Trahan, JOYRIDE's Chief Creative Officer.

Steering the development, packaging, and merchandise creation, Ryan played a key role in developing JOYRIDE's latest product, aligning his goal of creating great candy without junk ingredients with JOYRIDE's mission.

"I decided to work with JOYRIDE because I love candy, but don't love the way it makes me feel," JOYRIDE Chief Creative Officer Ryan Trahan said. "I always dreamed of having my own snack brand, but only if it was able to address that. My goals aligned perfectly with JOYRIDE: make great candy without junk ingredients," he added. "I never thought I'd be able to say I eat candy every day and feel good about it, but after over a year of development with the innovative team at JOYRIDE, here I am."

Social-First and Interactive Campaign:

In collaboration with Sticks, Ryan conceptualized and starred in a long-form video titled "My Last Video" to announce the product launch, which amassed over 4 million views in the first 24 hours.

Featuring star-studded cameos from friends and social media powerhouses Mr.Beast, Haley Pham, Airrack, Mark Rober, and Colin & Samir.The 5 ½ minute YouTube video takes viewers on candy-lover Ryan's quest to create candy without the dreaded sugar crash. The video, live on Ryan's YouTube channel, complements his social media takeover of JOYRIDE's channels.

As part of their creative approach, JOYRIDE invites fan feedback through a QR code in each pack, triggering an SMS follow-up to gather insights on favorite flavors and more. The most voted-for items will be scaled for commercial availability.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to join forces with Ryan. Beyond being a phenomenal creator, he epitomizes authenticity and exudes genuine joy. Ryan's infectious personality seamlessly aligns with our brand ethos, making him more than just a collaborator – he's now our Chief Creative Officer at JOYRIDE. Our aim is to cultivate a dedicated fan base deeply immersed in our brand, fostering meaningful interactions and sustained engagement. It's not just about fleeting moments; it's about building lasting connections, steering clear of churn-and-burn dynamics," emphasized Tyler Merrick, Founder of JOYRIDE.

A limited quantity of the JOYRIDE Sour Strips variety pack is exclusively available for purchase on joyridesweets.com for $25. JOYRIDE Sour Strips will hit Target shelves in June 2024.

For more information, visit joyridesweets.com and follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok .

ABOUT JOYRIDE:

JOYRIDE is revolutionizing the candy experience by offering delicious, flavorful candy made with real ingredients and zero junk. JOYRIDE is 100% vegan, low-calorie, and low-carb, cracking the candy code with a commitment to good-for-you fiber and up to 95% less sugar than leading brands. It is a celebration of real ingredients and no artificial additives, so you don't have to compromise on the joy of sweet indulgence. JOYRIDE was formally launched in 2022 by founder and CEO Tyler Merrick.

ABOUT RYAN TRAHAN:

Ryan Trahan is one of YouTube's fastest-growing creators, known for his epic adventures and random acts of public kindness. Ryan's trademark wit and creative challenges, commentary, and epic adventures have garnered him millions of loyal subscribers, often landing his videos at #1 trending on YouTube. From sleeping alone on an island in Iceland to surviving on a penny for a week, Ryan's feats are always compelling. His videos prove that anyone can adventure on a budget with help from kind-hearted strangers.

