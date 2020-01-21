YouTube star and philanthropist Keemstar, aka Daniel Keem, launches $1 million campaign in partnership with Softgiving to #StopTheFire in Australia

- YouTuber, Keemstar, travels to Australia to fundraise for the NSW Rural Fire Service

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YouTuber Keemstar, aka Daniel Keem, is in Australia fundraising for the New South Wales Rural Fire Service. Keemstar will be in Australia for two weeks meeting with fans and raising awareness of the Australian bushfire disaster. He will promote his fundraising campaign, #StopTheFire throughout the month of January.

"As a YouTube community, we have to do something," Keem emphasized in a video he tweeted announcing his campaign. "I don't want this to be my charity [event], my thing. I want this to be our thing… Let's come together and do something to help Australia."

Fellow all-star content creators, Ninja and Mr. Beast, have shown their support for Keemstar and his campaign via Twitter. By promoting #StopTheFire across several social media platforms and asking fans to donate, Keemstar plans to raise $1 million for the volunteer firefighters who are making significant sacrifices in order to keep the people and wildlife of Australia safe. To donate to #StopTheFire benefitting the NSW Rural Fire Service, individuals can go to www.stopthefire.com and make a contribution.

To support Keemstar, the charity streaming platform Softgiving created a landing page where Keemstar's community can donate, track the total amount raised, and view recent and top donors.

"We're thrilled to be the fundraising platform of choice for Keemstar and his community," said Matt Pfaltzgraf, CEO of Softgiving. "We're excited to support him in his efforts to make a global impact."

"Using Softgiving for Keemstar's campaign was a no-brainer given their easy setup, quick donation process, and 0% Platform Fee," said John Nelson, CEO of LFM Management.

