YouTube Star Giselle Torres Lands the Lead Role in the New Stage Production of "West Side Story" in California

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Giselle Torres just turned 17 and is finally living a dream she's had since she was just 7 years old: playing Maria in "West Side Story."

Giselle Torres singer and actress

Born in New York, Giselle is of Puerto Rican and Mexican descent. Giselle began singing, dancing and acting at two years old at the musical theater company Broadway Musical Theater in Miami under the direction of her mother, Angelica Torres and she has amassed fans from all over the world thanks to her YouTube channel, where her music videos have garnered over 980 million views and an audience across more than 80 countries.

At age 11, she was an X-Factor finalist and when she turned 13, Giselle began to write and compose her own songs and was invited to sing for Pope Francis in Mexico where she sang an original song about peace in the world. Giselle has composed 28 original songs and are available on all the streaming platforms.

Giselle moved from Miami to Los Angeles a year ago along with her mom as her manager to continue her career. She has already participated in three films that are soon to be released, such as "Princess Cut 2" and "Princess Cut 3" from Amazon and "The Sleep." She also guest starred in the final episode of "Speechless," by ABC. On the music side, she is getting ready to premiere 3 original songs in collaboration with the popular channel BRAT and is currently preparing to perform on stage again as her dream role of "Maria" in this grand production of "West Side Story."

ABOUT WEST SIDE STORY

Set on the streets of 1950s New York City, WEST SIDE STORY is a gripping, modern rendition of Shakespeare's classic Romeo and Juliet. Tony and Maria are young lovers in a forbidden relationship, caught in a web of intolerance and vengeance that threatens to tear them apart. Since debuting on Broadway in 1957, WEST SIDE STORY has become one of the most beloved and riveting musicals in theater history.

5-STAR THEATRICALS concludes its 2018-2019 season with one of the legendary love stories of the musical theatre, WEST SIDE STORY, book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, musical direction by Jeff Rizzo, choreography by Karl Warden and directed by Larry Raben. WEST SIDE STORY opens on Friday, July 26, 2019 and runs through Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the 1,800-seat Kavli Theatre at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks

The Cast for WEST SIDE STORY features Giselle Torres as "Maria," Brandon Keith Rogers as "Tony," Lauren Louis as "Anita," Aleks Pevec as "Riff," Patrick Ortiz as "Bernardo."

