YouTube Stars MrBeast and Mark Rober's Global #TeamWater Campaign Reaches $40 Million Goal, Bringing Clean Water to Millions

Creator-powered partnership with WaterAid will provide clean water access for 2 million people

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, and YouTube star Mark Rober today announced that #TeamWater, a global creator-led campaign in partnership with WaterAid, has successfully reached its $40 million goal ahead of its August 31 deadline. The initiative set out to raise $40 million to bring clean water to 2 million people worldwide for decades.

Launched on August 1, #TeamWater unites content creators from 144 countries with a combined reach of more than 2 billion subscribers. Through videos, livestreams, and social content—including a 17-hour livestream that raised $12 million—creators have invited their audiences to donate at TeamWater.org, the campaign's custom-built website powered by Tiltify, and to mobilize around one of the world's most urgent challenges: access to clean water.

"Reaching our $40 million goal means that millions of people will experience the life-changing impact of clean water for years to come," said Donaldson and Rober in a joint statement. "Mark and I are blown away by what the creator community has accomplished—we could never have achieved this on our own. So thank you to the thousands of creators who helped make this possible. From $1 to $1 million, every donation made a difference in reaching this goal, and we couldn't be more grateful."

WaterAid, the campaign's lead global partner–alongside implementation partners DigDeep, GivePower and Instituto Alok–will use donations to deliver long-term, sustainable clean water solutions. Funds will provide solar-powered wells, gravity-fed pipelines, and rainwater harvesting systems, ensuring communities have reliable clean water for generations. This will change daily life in hundreds of communities, ensuring families can drink, cook, clean, and care for their loved ones with dignity and safety.

"This moment proves what's possible when global generosity meets innovation," said Kelly Parsons, CEO of WaterAid America. "Thanks to Jimmy, Mark, and the #TeamWater community, millions will soon have access to something most of us take for granted: clean water. That means more children in school instead of walking for water, more families staying healthy, and more women able to build their future - all made possible by reliable clean water access, through the work of global content creators, donors, and everyday people looking to make a difference."

#TeamWater is the third large-scale environmental campaign from Donaldson and Rober, following #TeamTrees and #TeamSeas, which together raised over $50 million to plant 20 million trees and remove 30 million pounds of trash from oceans, rivers, and beaches.

"#TeamWater, #TeamSeas, and #TeamTrees have mobilized a generation of creators and their global audiences toward collective, measurable impact," said Matt Fitzgerald, Co-Founder and Campaign Director of the campaigns. "#TeamWater's work won't stop here - every additional dollar donated means more families benefit, more futures are transformed, and even greater momentum for long-term, durable progress that empowers communities around the world."

To learn more about #TeamWater please visit teamwater.org .

MEDIA CONTACTS

#TeamWater

Hiltzik Strategies

[email protected]

WaterAid

Elle Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE #TeamWater