YouTube Superstars, Trick Shot Legends Dude Perfect Releases Highly Anticipated, Dude Perfect 101 Tricks, Tips, And Cool Stuff

YouTube Superstars, Trick Shot Legends Dude Perfect Releases New Book, Dude Perfect 101 Tricks, Tips, And Cool Stuff Tweet this

"We love bringing people together, and that's exactly why we created this book. By teaching others how to do what we do, families and friends will have a blast attempting our stunts, competing in battles, and learning top secret Dude Perfect info." — Cory Cotton, Dude Perfect

See video announcement/new book post, personally from "the Dudes" here:

Dude Perfect Book Launch Video (10.5M views in 10 DAYS)

Displaying never-before revealed tips and tricks through high-quality, captivating photos and Dude-worthy graphics, the book will give readers an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look into Dude Perfect's favorite stunts, stats and personal lives.

With an oversize format featuring step-by-step instructions for great do-it-at-home stunts and skills, Dude Perfect 101 Tricks, Tips, and Cool Stuff includes:

"How to" perform some of the Dudes' dynamite tricks using easy-to-obtain items

Behind-the-scenes glimpses at those hilarious stereotype videos and extreme sports moments

Dude Perfect teaching what a blast patience, perseverance, teamwork, friendship, and faith can be

Fun science facts behind the seemingly impossible tricks

Infographics with "No way!" truths from the inspirational to the absurd

For more info and assets about Dude Perfect, see here:

DP Website: https://dudeperfect.com/

DP Facebook: www.facebook.com/DudePerfect/ ( 18M followers)

( followers) DP Instagram: www.instagram.com/dudeperfect/ ( 11.3M followers)

( followers) DP Twitter: @DudePerfect, https://twitter.com/dudeperfect ( 433.1K followers)

( followers) DP YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/corycotton ( 55.9M subscribers)

About Dude Perfect:

Founded in 2009, Dude Perfect is a group of five former college roommates from Texas A&M University who initially made basketball trick shots for fun. Cory Cotton, Coby Cotton, Garrett Hilbert, Cody Jones, and Tyler Toney had no idea what they were getting themselves into after that first ball swished, but they believe that nothing happens by accident and are grateful that they've had an opportunity to make an impact on the lives of countless others all around the globe. "The Dudes," who all call Texas home, have gone on to reach more than 55 million YouTube subscribers, sell out arena-events, and hold several Guinness World Records.

About Tommy Nelson

Tommy Nelson® is the children's division of Thomas Nelson. As a leading provider of Christian content, Tommy Nelson publishes a wide variety of high-quality, enjoyable products that are consistent with the teachings found in the Bible. Tommy Nelson's award-winning products are designed to expand children's imaginations and nurture their faith while inspiring them to develop a personal relationship with Jesus. For more information, visit www.tommynelson.com.

Contacts:

Lesley A. Burbridge

14 PR & Entertainment

l[email protected]

310.562.0715

Natividad Lewis

HarperCollins Christian Publishing, Tommy Nelson

931.698.9620

[email protected]

SOURCE Thomas Nelson