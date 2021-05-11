YouTube Superstars, Trick Shot Legends Dude Perfect Releases Highly Anticipated, Dude Perfect 101 Tricks, Tips, And Cool Stuff
Viral Sensation with 55+ Million YouTube Subscribers and Over 12 Billion Views, Debuts New Book, June 22
May 11, 2021, 09:00 ET
NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet icons Dude Perfect – the uber talented group revered worldwide for its viral trick shot videos and epic battles – will release Dude Perfect 101 Tricks, Tips, and Cool Stuff (ISBN# 9781400217076) June 22 everywhere books are sold.
The Dude Perfect team – consisting of Coby Cotton (Twin #1), Cory Cotton (Twin #2), Garrett Hilbert (The Purple Hoser), Cody Jones (The Tall Guy), and Tyler Toney (The Bearded Guy) – first gained viral fame by posting videos of the Dudes' extraordinary basketball trick shots. Over the years, Dude Perfect has amassed a fanatical YouTube following with over 55 million subscribers and more than 12 billion views, making it one of the world's most-subscribed YouTube channels: www.youtube.com/user/corycotton.
"We love bringing people together, and that's exactly why we created this book. By teaching others how to do what we do, families and friends will have a blast attempting our stunts, competing in battles, and learning top secret Dude Perfect info." — Cory Cotton, Dude Perfect
See video announcement/new book post, personally from "the Dudes" here:
Dude Perfect Book Launch Video (10.5M views in 10 DAYS)
Displaying never-before revealed tips and tricks through high-quality, captivating photos and Dude-worthy graphics, the book will give readers an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look into Dude Perfect's favorite stunts, stats and personal lives.
With an oversize format featuring step-by-step instructions for great do-it-at-home stunts and skills, Dude Perfect 101 Tricks, Tips, and Cool Stuff includes:
- "How to" perform some of the Dudes' dynamite tricks using easy-to-obtain items
- Behind-the-scenes glimpses at those hilarious stereotype videos and extreme sports moments
- Dude Perfect teaching what a blast patience, perseverance, teamwork, friendship, and faith can be
- Fun science facts behind the seemingly impossible tricks
- Infographics with "No way!" truths from the inspirational to the absurd
For more info and assets about Dude Perfect, see here:
- DP Website: https://dudeperfect.com/
- DP Facebook: www.facebook.com/DudePerfect/ (18M followers)
- DP Instagram: www.instagram.com/dudeperfect/ (11.3M followers)
- DP Twitter: @DudePerfect, https://twitter.com/dudeperfect (433.1K followers)
- DP YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/corycotton (55.9M subscribers)
About Dude Perfect:
Founded in 2009, Dude Perfect is a group of five former college roommates from Texas A&M University who initially made basketball trick shots for fun. Cory Cotton, Coby Cotton, Garrett Hilbert, Cody Jones, and Tyler Toney had no idea what they were getting themselves into after that first ball swished, but they believe that nothing happens by accident and are grateful that they've had an opportunity to make an impact on the lives of countless others all around the globe. "The Dudes," who all call Texas home, have gone on to reach more than 55 million YouTube subscribers, sell out arena-events, and hold several Guinness World Records.
About Tommy Nelson
Tommy Nelson® is the children's division of Thomas Nelson. As a leading provider of Christian content, Tommy Nelson publishes a wide variety of high-quality, enjoyable products that are consistent with the teachings found in the Bible. Tommy Nelson's award-winning products are designed to expand children's imaginations and nurture their faith while inspiring them to develop a personal relationship with Jesus. For more information, visit www.tommynelson.com.
