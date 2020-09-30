YouTube TV To Discontinue Carriage Of Sinclair Regional Sports Networks As Discussions Continue

BALTIMORE, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI) reported today that beginning tomorrow, YouTube TV will no longer carry Sinclair's regional sports networks (RSNs), although discussions continue. Despite a good faith effort by both parties to reach a distribution deal, Sinclair and YouTube TV could not come to a mutual agreement. As a result, the FOX Regional Sports Networks will no longer be available on YouTube TV and subscribers will lose access to any previous recordings from FOX Regional Sports Networks.

"While we are disappointed that YouTube will discontinue carriage of the RSNs, we remain in discussions in an effort to find a mutually acceptable path to returning the RSNs to YouTube TV," stated Barry Faber, Sinclair's President Distribution & Network Relations. "We intend to keep the public informed as to the progress of these discussions so that YouTube TV subscribers can make informed decisions regarding how to view the extremely popular programming carried on these RSNs."

RSNs that will no longer be offered on YouTube TV include FOX Sports Arizona, FOX Sports Ohio, Sports Time Ohio, FOX Sports Detroit, FOX Sports Wisconsin, FOX Sports North, FOX Sports Kansas City, FOX Sports Midwest, FOX Sports Indiana, FOX Sports Tennessee, FOX Sports Carolinas, FOX Sports Southeast, FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Florida, FOX Sports Sun, FOX Sports New Orleans, FOX Sports Oklahoma, FOX Sports Southwest and FOX Sports San Diego. YouTube TV previously dropped YES Network, Fox Sports West and Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and had also already ended carriage in many areas of the RSNs that YouTube TV is dropping tomorrow.

