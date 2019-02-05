YouTuber Elton Castee Attempts To Raise $100,000 For The Homeless By Living In A Freezer Starting February 4

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 4, 2019 at 1PM PST, popular YouTuber Elton Castee walked into a commercial-grade freezer in Los Angeles CA and will remain inside until at least until $100,000 has been raised in support of Chicago Coalition for the Homeless. Castee's goal is to raise money to benefit the homeless population during the current conditions occurring the Midwest. Castee said, "They have to survive at least three months in freezing temperatures, I can survive three days for charity."

Castee, who originally rose to fame on the social media app Vine before transitioning to YouTube in 2016, will live-stream to his 2.18 million Youtube subscribers from inside the freezer. The fundraiser is being independently produced by Castee.

This will be Castee's second 24/7 charity event; in September 2017 he raised $188,000 in support of the spcaLA by spending 151 hours straight inside a dog kennel. To get the donations started on February 4th Castee will donate the first $10,000 along with 100% of the proceeds from all sales of his Send It Society clothing line during the entire live-stream. Additionally, 100% of donations made on YouTube through their new donate button and Super Chat for Good, prize giveaways to donors, limited edition signed items from guest appearances and brand integrations will go directly to the charity.

Various guests such as YouTube creators, musicians, artists, educational speakers and more will be featured throughout the fundraiser to help keep bringing in new audiences, produce an entertaining environment and of course, ultimately to help increase donations. Fans are encouraged to use #ForSpartaOrg on Twitter to share ideas of activities, games, content and people they would like to see during the stream.

This stream launches the formal change of TFIL from a vlog-travel YouTube channel to a fully non-profit 501(c)3, For Sparta Organization, that will produce short length documentaries alongside various charities from around the world with all YouTube revenue donated to the respective charities.

For additional information, please visit ForSparta.Org and TFIL .

For interviews with Elton or live-access to the event in progress, please contact: FionaZaring@Gmail.com

If your brand would like to be integrated into this charity stream please contact: ECastee@Hotmail.com

About Elton Castee: YouTube TFIL (2.18M Subscribers) | YouTube Elton Castee (812k Subscribers) Instagram @EltonCastee (502k Followers) | Twitter @EltonCastee (526K Followers)

Media Contact:

Fiona Zaring

661-644-4437

fionazaring@gmail.com

SOURCE Elton Castee

