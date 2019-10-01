YouTuber "Studio Knit" Exhibits Pumpkin Patch Forest at Salesforce Park

Salesforce Park managers selected McDonnell to create a knitted Halloween-themed exhibit in one of the park's botanical feature areas. While touring the park during its 2017 construction phase, McDonnell was impressed by the hundreds of live trees being hoisted by cranes seventy feet above the Grand Hall. "There is just one thing missing from this stunning array of plant life," she thought, "— A Pumpkin Patch!"

McDonnell began designing her project to delight park visitors with over 16,000 feet of yarn. Spending over 300 hours hand-knitting 180,000 stitches, trees will be wrapped in multi-colors of harvest corn with vibrant three-dimensional pumpkins, vines, and flowers.

Visitors can enjoy "The Knitted Pumpkin Patch Forest" from October 19th through the 31st, from 6 am to 9 pm. To meet Kristen McDonnell in person and learn about her creative process, the public is invited to attend the park's Beginner Knitting program on October 23, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:30 pm.

ABOUT STUDIO KNIT CREATOR KRISTEN MCDONNELL: In January 2014, San Francisco resident Kristen McDonnell founded the popular website and YouTube channel Studio Knit, which today has received over 17 million video views. For more information, visit www.studioknitsf.com.

ABOUT SALESFORCE PARK: Salesforce Park is a 5.2-acre rooftop park with free events and activities; programming year-round, open daily. Seventy feet above the Grand Hall, the Park runs the entire length of the Transit Center's nearly four-block stretch and is home to 600 trees and 16,000 plants arranged in 13 different botanical featured areas.

EVENT DETAILS

Public Art Exhibit "The Knitted Pumpkin Patch Forest"

Created by Kristen McDonnell from YouTube Channel "Studio Knit"

Free Admission

425 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA 94105

Salesforce Park's Main Plaza, atop Salesforce Transit Center

Exhibit: October 19 – October 31, 2019 between 6 am – 9 pm

In-person Meet Up: October 23, 2019 from 1:00pm – 2:30pm

SOURCE Studio Knit

Related Links

https://www.studioknitsf.com

