YouTube's #1 Most Watched "Fingerpicking for Beginners" Guitar Lesson Series About to End

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the advent of the Internet and YouTube, the days of requiring private instruction to learn how to play guitar is a thing of the past. Fingerpicking for Beginners- the popular free YouTube series with over 8,000,000 views is also about to end, i.e., for the general public.

"We're still averaging more than 100,000 views a month, and that's just with lesson 1," says Bob Harris, founder/instructor of Acoustic Guitar Videos & Lessons.

Fingerpicking (aka fingerstyle) is the use of the fingers to pluck strings rather than strumming with a pick. This was considered a more advanced style of guitar until the Fingerpicking for Beginner series was published in 2014. This course (and all of Bob's courses) has been free to everyone and helpful for beginners learn to play guitar quicker than traditional instruction. Bob points out that none of his lessons assume the student knows anything about the guitar.

"The great thing about starting with fingerstyle is you don't need to form full chords like you would with strumming," says Harris, who created the "Gateway Chord System" to play easy songs using one and two fingered chords.

The series, which currently tops YouTube's international search engine for many beginner fingerpicking guitar related keywords, is soon to move to a private paid platform.

According to Harris, the new site (set to launch Jan 31, 2021) will utilize a new and easier way to navigate- as students can easily pick up where they left off and access all learning videos and material in one place. Up until now, Bob has been sending out many of his courses to members one by one.

To gain free lifetime access to "Fingerpicking for Beginners" and all current courses (including personalized help), go to: (http://acousticguitarvideos.com/6572/fingerpicking-for-beginners-learn-fingerstyle-guitar/) to join Bob's VIP Guitar Group before January 31, 2021. After that, a small subscription rate will be charged to new members. Don't forget to grab your guitar when there to start your first course.

