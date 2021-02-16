YouTube's Popular GameToons Channel Announces Live Stream Fundraising Event Benefitting No Kid Hungry

DENVER, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Cheese is raising cheddar for charity in a special fundraising effort spearheaded by NewScape Studios which produces the wildly popular GameToons YouTube channel. The channel, which has 1.69 million subscribers and content that has received over 250 million views, soared into the spotlight due to its rapid growth in just six short months on the scene. Cory Crater, CEO of NewScape Studios, alongside his dedicated team, decided to partner with an organization they recognize is making real, positive impact in a time of much global distress. Thoughtfully choosing No Kid Hungry, the organization works relentlessly to end childhood hunger through specific programs they have in place on a national level. Throughout the live stream fundraising event, which will begin at 11am MST on February 20th and end at 3pm MST February 20th, special virtual entertainment will be provided through GameToons, featuring fan favorite characters like Mr. Cheese to help encourage donations to be made. NewScape Studios will match donations up to $10,000 for No Kid Hungry with 100% of funds raised being donated to the organization.



"The pandemic has further stressed access to healthy food for those in need – especially children – here in the USA. Our team is inspired to help raise funds that will feed those in need and hope to inspire others to do what they can to support the less fortunate in their respective communities."-Cory Crater, CEO, Newscape Studios

About NewScape Studios:

NewScape Studios is a media production company located in two of the USA's greatest cities - Denver, Colorado and Austin, Texas. The innovative team of over 40 employees specializes in animation and machinima production. Together, they have produced 12 popular YouTube channels to date, with original, quality content that keeps subscribers engaged. GameToons, SCP Animated and NewScapePro are a few of the channels/brands that have been artfully brought to life for consumers to enjoy throughout the world. Learn more: Newscapepro.com | YouTube

