YouTube's The Game Theorists' 9-hour livestream on Giving Tuesday raises more than $1.3 million to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Game Theorists (MatPat and Stephanie Patrick) raised more than $1.3 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® during a nine-hour livestream on Giving Tuesday. The stream featured top YouTube creators who stopped by to help raise funds and spread awareness for the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.®

The Game Theorists took over the YouTube masthead on Dec. 3 with special guest appearances throughout the day including The Completionist, Dawko, Because Science (Kyle Hill), Markiplier, Miranda Sings (Colleen Ballinger), NateWantstoBattle, TheOdd1sOut, Rosanna Pansino, SomethingElseYT, The Try Guys and VSauce3.

One of the highlights of the day was the debut of a game built specifically for the event by Scott Cawthon, the maker of the popular Five Nights At Freddy's video game series. Cawthon challenged the Patricks and gaming community to find $500,000 in donations hidden throughout the game and ultimately donated the total amount following an exciting scavenger hunt that culminated at the end of the stream.

Ocean Spray kicked off a new partnership with St. Jude by contributing $50,000 during the stream.

Viewers can still watch the livestream on YouTube and contribute. Donations directed toward St. Jude through these efforts will help ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Giving Tuesday aligns with the annual St. Jude Thanks and Giving® campaign, which is in its 16th year of harnessing the power of the holiday season to raise critical funds to support the treatment and research taking place at St. Jude. A crucial component of the campaign is Giving Tuesday on December 3, 2019 – the first Tuesday following Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

To join the fight against childhood cancer this holiday season:

Donate at stjude.org and visit the site to learn more.

and visit the site to learn more. Shop with participating businesses and donate at the register. Visit stjude.org for a complete list of partners.

for a complete list of partners. Follow @StJude on social media and find a photo (or snap a new one) of what you are thankful for. Then post the photo to Instagram, Twitter or Facebook tagging @StJude and #GiveThanks.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org , sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire , liking St. Jude on Facebook , following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

