YouTube's The Game Theorists announce 9-hour livestream on Giving Tuesday with top creators The Try Guys, Markiplier, TheOdd1sOut, Rosanna Pansino, Colleen Ballinger and more, to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® is joining forces with popular YouTube creators The Game Theorists (MatPat and Stephanie Patrick) for a nine-hour livestream on Giving Tuesday, when they will bring together top YouTube creators to help raise funds and spread awareness for the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.®

The Game Theorists will take over the YouTube masthead with the livestream from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. PST on December 3, with special guest appearances throughout including The Try Guys, Markiplier, Colleen Ballinger, TheOdd1sOut, Vsauce3, Rosanna Pansino, SomethingElseYT and Dawko. The collective audience of all participating channels total more than 100 million subscribers, making the event one of the largest live collaborations to ever take place on the platform.

Creators will play fun and popular games like Crazy Cookie Taste Test, Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader™ as well as a never-before-seen game built specifically for the campaign from Scott Cawthon, the maker of the popular Five Nights At Freddy's video game series. The livestream will also feature a special guest appearance from former St. Jude patient, Miguel, who was treated for osteosarcoma as a teenager and now works at the fundraising organization for St. Jude.

Viewers can make donations to St. Jude anytime during the livestream, as The Game Theorists participate in fundraising challenges and announce special donation incentives.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital this year and so thankful to our collaborators on YouTube who are partnering with us on the stream. Treating childhood cancer used to be considered a hopeless cause," said Stephanie Patrick of The Game Theorists. "But treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago."

"The doctors and researchers working in this field are the bravest, most dedicated out there and the children going through treatments deserve all the support in the world," said Matthew Patrick of The Game Theorists. "Our friends joining us on the stream and their audiences are some of the most generous and amazing people we know. If we can play a role in helping bring everyone together in a big way to support the kids at St. Jude, in our mind, there's no more deserving organization."

Donations directed toward St. Jude through these efforts will help ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Giving Tuesday aligns with the annual St. Jude Thanks and Giving® campaign, which is in its 16th year of harnessing the power of the holiday season to raise critical funds to support the treatment and research taking place at St. Jude. A crucial component of the campaign is Giving Tuesday on December 3, 2019 – the first Tuesday following Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

To join the fight against childhood cancer this holiday season:

Donate at stjude.org and visit the site to learn more.

and visit the site to learn more. Shop with participating businesses and donate at the register. Visit stjude.org for a complete list of partners.

for a complete list of partners. Follow @StJude on social media and find a photo (or snap a new one) of what you are thankful for. Then post the photo to Instagram, Twitter or Facebook tagging @StJude and #GiveThanks.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org , sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire , liking St. Jude on Facebook , following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

