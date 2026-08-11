You've Seen the Comedic Daredevil on TV--Now See Bello Nock Live with Ringling Circus!

Known for gravity-defying stunts, national television appearances, and his iconic Ringling legacy, Bello brings a rare live circus moment to families, as kids' tickets are available for $20 and under

PALMETTO, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® is bringing a legendary name back to The Greatest Show On Earth® for a limited-time national moment as Bello Nock joins the tour as a special guest performer through December 2026, excluding California engagements.

Bello Nock, one of the most recognizable performers in modern circus history, joins Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® as a special guest performer through December 2026. A seventh-generation circus performer known for his gravity-defying stunts, iconic hair and television appearances, Bello brings his signature blend of daring, comedy and circus tradition to families nationwide, offering a rare opportunity to see a true circus legend live. Legendary circus performer Bello Nock joins Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® for a limited-time national engagement through December 2026. A seventh-generation circus performer known for gravity-defying stunts, television appearances and his iconic Ringling legacy, Bello performs alongside the reimagined cast of The Greatest Show On Earth®.

One of the most recognizable performers in modern circus history, Bello is known for his gravity-defying stunts, unmistakable personality, iconic hair and fearless comedy. His return gives families across the country a rare chance to see a true circus legend perform alongside today's reimagined Ringling cast of world-class artists, acrobats and athletes.

Audiences may also recognize Bello from appearances on "America's Got Talent," "Britain's Got Talent: The Champions" and other international television talent competitions, where he introduced millions of viewers to the same fearless energy and larger-than-life performance style that made him a Ringling fan favorite.

At a time when families are looking for meaningful and affordable live entertainment, Ringling is making it easier to create a first circus memory together. Kids' tickets are available for $20 and under with the purchase of an adult ticket, giving more children the chance to experience the circus and see one of its most legendary performers live.

Bello's connection to Ringling spans generations. A seventh-generation circus performer, he became the first performer in Ringling history to have a show named after him, the unforgettable Bellobration, cementing his place as one of the most beloved figures in circus entertainment.

Today's Ringling delivers nonstop thrills through a dynamic cast of performers, larger-than-life production elements, music, comedy and immersive moments that bring audiences into the action. Bello's special guest appearances add a once-in-a-generation layer of circus heritage to a reimagined show built for today's families.

Tickets for Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® are on sale now. Kids tickets are available for $20 in select markets with the purchase of an adult ticket. Fans can view tour markets, show schedules, ticket availability and details at Ringling.com.

For behind-the-scenes content, exclusive videos, performer spotlights and the latest show updates, follow Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® on social media:

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About Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey®

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® presents The Greatest Show On Earth®, a reimagined live entertainment experience that brings together extraordinary performers from around the globe in a celebration of human achievement, imagination and connection. Featuring awe-inspiring athleticism, high-flying aerial acts, comedy, music and immersive audience engagement, today's Ringling delivers an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages.

SOURCE Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey