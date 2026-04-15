Ringling Celebrates World Circus Day with $20 Kids Tickets -- Because Every Kid Deserves to Have Their First Ringling Memory

Families Can Create Unforgettable Ringling Circus Memories with The Greatest Show On Earth®

PALMETTO, Fla., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of World Circus Day on April 18, Feld Entertainment®, the worldwide leader in live touring family entertainment, is making it easier than ever for families to say "yes" to the circus. Now through the end of the year, families can purchase kids' tickets for $20 or less for children ages 12 and under with the purchase of an adult ticket to The Greatest Show On Earth , because every kid deserves to see the Ringling Circus.

The Greatest Show On Earth® from Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® is the party you won't want to miss. With jaw-dropping acts, joy-sparking moments, and edge-of-your-seat thrills, it's full of memory-making WOWs you'll be talking about for years. Speed Speed A new generation experiences the wonder of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® The Greatest Show On Earth®, where unforgettable first moments spark awe, laughter, and lasting family memories. Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® The Greatest Show On Earth® delivers a high-energy, immersive experience for today's families, featuring world-class performers, vibrant visuals, and larger-than-life moments.

For generations, the circus has been a first: first gasp, first laugh, first moment of "how did they do that?!" It's a place for families to come together, where kids sit wide-eyed, and where memories are made that last long after the final bow. This special offer invites families to step into that moment, together. The promotion underscores Feld Entertainment's continued commitment to making unforgettable moments more accessible to families nationwide.

"As a third-generation leader of our family-owned circus Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, I've had the opportunity of hearing countless stories from fans across the country—parents, grandparents, and even great-grandparents—who all share the same spark in their eyes when they talk about their very first trip to the Ringling circus," said Juliette Feld Grossman, CEO of Feld Entertainment. "Those memories are more than just moments in time; they are traditions passed down through generations, woven into the fabric of family life."

In celebration of World Circus Day, Ringling is reaffirming its commitment to ensuring every child in America can experience the new Ringling circus, reimagined and modernized for today's families, while remaining rooted in the timeless wonder that has inspired generations. By offering $20 tickets for kids, Ringling aims to make these unforgettable first memories both accessible and affordable, so a new generation can fall in love with the circus just as so many have before them.

"After more than 30 years in live family entertainment, I've seen just how meaningful shared experiences like the circus can be for families," said Jeff Meyer, SVP of Domestic Event Marketing and Sales. "But we also recognize that today's economic environment is top of mind for parents, and families are being more thoughtful than ever about how they spend on entertainment. That's why delivering real value is so important to us. As a privately owned company, Feld Entertainment has the flexibility to scale our pricing to meet families where they are today, making a world-class arena show more accessible than many other family experiences. Our goal is simple: to give families an affordable way to enjoy unforgettable, high-quality live entertainment together, and to ensure those special moments remain within reach for today's generation."

The reimagined Ringling production delivers a high-energy, immersive modern circus experience built for today's families, featuring world-class performers, gravity-defying stunts, live music, acrobats, laughter, and fun moments that bring families together.

Offer Details:

Kids tickets priced at $20 or less are available for children ages 12 and under with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Offer is available now through the end of 2026

Restrictions may apply

Families can take advantage of this special World Circus Day offer by visiting Ringling.com or through authorized ticketing partners. Availability is limited and varies by market. Can't wait for showtime? Fans can get a sneak peek of the action and keep the fun going at home by visiting Ringling on YouTube here .

The Greatest Show On Earth® is currently touring nationwide with limited engagements in each city—don't miss your chance to create unforgettable family memories together.

For tour dates, tickets, and more information, visit www.ringling.com . For behind-the-scenes content, tour updates, and exclusive moments, follow @Ringling on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , and YouTube .

Please find high-resolution media images and video here .

About Ringling®

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® is an iconic entertainment brand that has inspired play, imagination, and awe across generations. The Greatest Show On Earth® was relaunched in 2023, reimagining circus arts for today's audiences through live productions, licensed products, and immersive content that bring the spirit of the circus to life year-round.

About Feld Entertainment®

Feld Entertainment®, family-owned and operated, is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences that bring people together and uplift the human spirit. Properties include Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey®, Monster Jam®, Disney On Ice, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and the SuperMotocross World Championship. Across the brand portfolio, Feld Entertainment has entertained millions of families in more than 80 countries and on six continents. Visit feldentertainment.com for more information.

CONTACTS:

Feld Entertainment, Inc.

Nicole Zimmerman

(201) 394-4000

[email protected]

FlyteVu

Maggie Trabucco Horn

(615) 921-8730

[email protected]

SOURCE Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey