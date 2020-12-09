YouVeda Makes Its Mark on the Present with the Help of the Past

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YouVeda is an up-and-coming brand that has already claimed a sizeable corner of the burgeoning health and wellness market. The company's popular herbal supplements and essential oils are provided as part of YouVeda's larger focus on holistic health and wellness. Their website is replete with additional resources along with a dedicated "knowledge center" all of which are aimed at empowering individual health.

YouVeda's primary inspiration comes from five-thousand-year-old Ayurvedic principles. Ancient Ayurvedic traditions have been a critical component in the life of company founder Gunny Sodhi. Ayurveda helped restore a sense of wholeness and peace after Sodhi's own tragic personal journey. After overcoming his own personal misfortunes, Sodhi founded YouVeda to spread the Ayurvedic gospel to the health and wellness world. In his own words, Sodhi "wanted to make it easy for people to get the kind of support that I had to really change their lifestyle."

One of the key elements of YouVeda's Ayurvedic-inspired message and products comes from the brand's foundational trust in natural treatments. By leaning on a five-thousand years old approach to medicine, YouVeda automatically rules out an over-dependence on modern solutions. Instead, the brand's products focus on the transformative power of Mother Nature. Sodhi's natural and holistic approach was partially inspired by his father, a physician, who he's quoted as saying that he could "count on one hand the number of people I have prescribed anti-anxiety/anti-depressant medications to."

Critically, YouVeda's vision to provide natural, holistic medicine is carefully coupled with a focus on accessibility as well. In other words, the brand aims to do more than simply draw attention to the ancient principles on which it's founded. Stopping there would leave consumers on their own to sift through the dozens of herbs that are typically used in traditional Ayurvedic remedies. Instead, YouVeda provides a line of products that address everything from healthy digestion and detox support to stress management and immune and mood support. All of these supplements are presented in a convenient assortment of daily packages that make it exponentially easier for consumers to access.

Between its focus on ancient Ayurvedic principles and the desire to present its solutions in an easy-to-access format, YouVeda has mastered the concept of using modern methods to tap into past solutions. The company has recently expanded its product offerings via Amazon as it seeks to create inroads into a larger global market. With a foundation firmly built on the past, it will be fascinating to see how far this impressive young company can capitalize on its early success as the future unfolds.

