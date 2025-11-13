YouWare Announces $200M Valuation and Expansion to Mobile with App Launch for On-the-Go Vibe Coding

Fast-growing vibe coding platform reaches 500,000 users in eight months through easy-to-use app-building agents and user-centric focus

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YouWare, the fast-rising AI creation platform that puts community first, today revealed it is now valued at $200 million – 2.5 times its $80 million valuation in March – with funding growing to $50 million pre-seed, backed by IDG Capital and 5Y Capital. The company is also excited to launch the YouWare App for iOS and Android, giving users of all technical backgrounds the power to build their own apps and software anytime, anywhere when a moment of creativity strikes.

Just eight months after launching its web platform in March, YouWare has grown its community to more than 500,000 monthly active users, taking off as one of the most promising startups in the vibe coding space. The platform now hosts more than 1 million projects created by a global community of creators, most of whom have discovered YouWare solely through word-of-mouth.

"We're witnessing a new kind of creative revolution in the world of coding, where technical tasks no longer require technical skills to get the job done," said Leon Ming, CEO and founder of YouWare. "Watching the YouWare community grow to more than half a million users in half a year shows that with the right set of tools, we're able to nurture an entirely new generation of creators who thought coding was out of reach."

With the launch of the YouWare App, the company's quick expansion from web-only platform to mobile reflects their commitment to meeting creators where they are – out and about on their smartphones. While many AI coding platforms target experienced developers, YouWare has differentiated itself by making vibe coding accessible to non-technical users as well. The new app is the first to fully integrate MCP (Model Context Protocol), backend capabilities, and model switching – built fully in-house, rather than being dependent on third-party frameworks – offering end-to-end full-stack development in a user-friendly package on both iPhone and Android devices.

The YouWare app brings vibe coding to mobile with useful features designed for creation on the go:

Natural language prompting — Describe your project by speaking, and YouWare designs, codes, and deploys it automatically

Photo prototyping — Snap a photo of whiteboard sketches and convert them into working apps

Mobile-native design — Built specifically for smartphones, leveraging hardware components like the camera and gyroscope

Instant notifications — Get real-time updates when your projects are complete

These mobile features build on YouWare's proven web platform capabilities built to solve real creator pain points, including Boost (upgraded design in one click) and the recently-announced YouWare Credit Care feature, which allows users to refund credits with a simple click of a button during the creation process if they aren't happy with what the app's AI agent produces. While many platforms charge users even if the AI agent produces an unusable result, YouWare prioritizes user satisfaction and community engagement before asking users to part with their money.

As YouWare expands from web to mobile and evolves the capabilities of its platform, the company is quickly making vibe coding accessible to an even broader audience of independent designers, educators, small businesses, and creative engineers. The YouWare App is now available globally on iOS and Android. For more information, visit www.youware.com.

About YouWare

YouWare is a vibe coding tool and a platform where creativity meets code. It's built for an entirely new wave of AI-native creators who desire a vibe coding experience that feels playful and fun. YouWare launched in March 2025 as a way to bridge the gap between creatives and coders. Since then, its mission has been to empower users to transform ideas into interactive creations through vibe coding.

Founded by Leon Ming, a former product leader at CapCut and Moonshot AI, the company is headquartered in Shenzhen, with teams in the United States and Japan. YouWare has raised $50 million in pre-seed funding, backed by IDG Capital and 5Y Capital, and is valued at an estimated $200 million.

