YouWorld Announces Turnkey Mobile Marketing Solution to Reach China's Rising Independent Travelers

Announced during last week's Travel and Retail Marketing Tech Seminar at the University of Southern California, CDT is YouWorld's latest innovation to bring retailers integrated and cost-effective online-to-offline marketing solutions. CDT is designed to give Chinese consumers a seamless brand experience, from online exploration to in-store purchase.

Powered by the YouWorld Service Platform content management and data-tracking system, CDT distributes promotional offers automatically to a variety of Chinese audiences via a mobile template embedded into Chinese travel and lifestyle mobile apps such as WeChat, Dianping and MaFengWo. It also connects seamlessly with each brand's own marketing channels including website, advertising, WeChat Official Account and WeChat Mini Program, as well as customer touch points in stores.

"Despite Chinese travelers' widespread use of mobile devices for shopping, there is often a disconnect between their online experiences and offline interactions with retailers," said YouWorld Co-Founder and CEO Yuanbo Wang during his remarks at the seminar. "Our mission is to close that gap by creating a centralized platform for retailers to distribute branded content and track the results."

"YouWorld's new Content Distribution Toolkit allows us to map a consumer's interactions with branded content at every step of the travel journey, from pre-trip research to in-store visit and transaction," he added.

Wednesday's seminar, hosted by YouWorld in partnership with Alipay Americas and USC Viterbi Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship, brought together brands, destinations and other key constituents in the retail and travel industry to share innovative ideas and best practices for attracting Chinese travelers. Alipay Americas President Souheil Badran delivered the keynote address showcasing innovations in China's retail industry.

At the seminar, marketing executives from major retailers and brands such as Caesars Entertainment, Beverly Center, DFS, Simon, South Coast Plaza and Citadel Outlets joined executives from China's leading travel and lifestyle apps such as CTrip and e-influencers Jason Chen, Lucia Liu and Mok.

Beverly Center, one of Southern California's premier fashion and food destinations, participated in YouWorld's pilot program during the Lunar New Year 2018.

"Beverly Center has been focused on serving the Global Chinese consumer for several years, and we continue to evolve our programming to ensure we provide the best luxury shopping experience as consumer preferences change," commented Susan Vance, marketing & sponsorship director at Beverly Center. "A great deal of our programming is digital first, which is critical to reach these mobile savvy customers. YouWorld provides a welcome opportunity for us innovate our offering and partner across their platform to reach the Global Chinese consumer in a mobile-first environment."

The YouWorld CDT is currently available only to brands and retailers in the U.S., but the company plans to expand its coverage to Europe later this year. Initially available in Chinese and English, it will support other languages and travelers from other countries in the near future.

YouWorld connects global brands, retailers and on-trip service providers with 120 million Chinese outbound travelers. The company works with leading cross-border platforms such as WeChat and Alipay, as well as a network of travel and lifestyle apps, to deliver curated branded content. Its lead product, the YouWorld Service Platform (YWSP), is a comprehensive content management and data tracking system that harnesses the reach of YouWorld's omni-channel partners to drive foot traffic to brick-and-mortar retail and tourism businesses. Founded in 2016, You World has offices in Pasadena, California and Shenzhen, China. For more information, please visit youworld.us.

