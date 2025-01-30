Youxin Technology Ltd Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2024

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Youxin Technology Ltd (Nasdaq: YAAS) (the "Company" or "Youxin Technology"), a software as a service ("SaaS") and platform as a service ("PaaS") provider committed to helping retail enterprises digitally transform their businesses, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024.

Mr. Shaozhang Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Youxin Technology Ltd, commented, "The past year underscores our diligent strategic adjustments and significant efforts to enhance operational efficiency amid macroeconomic headwinds and challenges in China. We successfully improved our gross margins by 5% to 66% overall in fiscal year 2024 from 61% in fiscal year 2023, despite a decline in revenue due to our strategic shift from developing the customized CRM systems toward developing and marketing our third-generation PaaS platform. As PaaS products generally feature more functionalities in contrast to the more hands-on personnel efforts required for customized CRM development services, we managed to reduce operating expenses and increase efficiency. This improvement reflects better cost control, reduced focus on less profitable service lines, and a pivot toward an upgraded portfolio of solutions. Overall, we reduced our net loss by 45.3%, from $2.34 million in fiscal year 2023 to $1.28 million in fiscal year 2024, while maintaining adequate cash reserves to support product development and strategic execution. We remain optimistic about the growth potential and profitability outlook of our third-generation PaaS platform, which is poised for significant enhancements through AI integration in 2025."

Mr. Lin continued, "Looking ahead, we are confident that our strategic shift, supported by substantial investment, positions us for a turnaround and long-term growth. Our prudent planning, disciplined management, and strict cost controls will further enhance our operational efficiency and financial stability, ultimately delivering long-term value for the Company and our shareholders."

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Overview

  • Revenue was $521,241 in fiscal year 2024, compared to $895,978 in fiscal year 2023.
  • Gross profit was $341,593 in fiscal year 2024, compared to $543,302 in fiscal year 2023.
  • Gross margin was 66% in fiscal year 2024, an increase from 61% in fiscal year 2023.
  • Net loss was $1.3 million in fiscal year 2024, compared to $2.3 million in fiscal year 2023.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were $521,241 in fiscal year 2024, or a decrease of 42% from $895,978 in fiscal year 2023. The decrease was mainly because the Company gradually reduced operating the customized CRM system development services.

For the years ended September 30,


2024

2023

($)

Revenue

Cost of
Revenue

Gross
Margin

Revenue

Cost of
Revenue

Gross
Margin

Professional
services

275,314


158,880


42

%

548,822


318,439



42

%

Payment channel
services

206,526


-


100

%

291,643


-



100

%

Others

39,401


20,768


47

%

55,513


34,237



38

%

Total

521,241


179,648


66

%

895,978


352,676



61

%

Revenue from professional services was $275,314 in fiscal year 2024, or a decrease of 50% from $548,822 in fiscal year 2023.

  • The Company did not generate revenue from customized CRM system development services in fiscal year 2024. Revenue from customized CRM system development services was $134,768 in fiscal year 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the Company gradually reducing operating Customized CRM system development service.
  • Revenue from the additional function development services was $42,758 in fiscal year 2024, or a decrease of 73% from $155,904 in fiscal year 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the less new needs of the function development from the existing clients for fiscal year 2024.
  • Revenue from subscription services was $232,556 in fiscal year 2024, or a decrease of 10% from $258,150 in fiscal year 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the decreasing customized CRM system development services from 2023, which led to the Company to provide less subscription service in the following periods.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $179,648 in fiscal year 2024, a decrease of 49% from $352,676 in fiscal year 2023.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $341,593 in fiscal year 2024, compared to $543,302 in fiscal year 2023.

Gross margin was 66% in fiscal year 2024, an increase from 61% in fiscal year 2023. 

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were $1.7 million in fiscal year 2024, compared to $3.0 million in fiscal year 2023.

  • Selling expenses were $94,481 in fiscal year 2024, a decrease of 58% from $225,926 in fiscal year 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in headcount and salaries and welfare. The decrease of salaries and welfare by 59% was primarily due to a decrease in headcount and pay cuts for fiscal year 2024, compared to fiscal year 2023.
  • General and administrative expenses were $496,006 in fiscal year 2024, a decrease of 16% from $589,372 in fiscal year 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in salaries and welfare of 46% compared to fiscal year 2023 as decrease in headcount and pay cuts.
  • Research and development expenses were $1.1 million in fiscal year 2024, a decrease of 47% from $2.2 million in fiscal year 2023. The decrease was primarily attributed to the decrease in labor related costs including salary and welfare by 47% for fiscal year 2024 compared to fiscal year 2023. Payment made to Cloud Service and other related research and development costs decreased by 43% for fiscal year 2024, which was in line with the operating of business of reducing of CRM development services.

Other Income, Net

Total net other income was $113,367 in fiscal year 2024, compared to $81,360 in fiscal year 2023.

Net Loss

Net loss was $1.3 million in fiscal year 2024, compared to a net loss of $2.3 million in fiscal year 2023.

Basic and Diluted Loss per Share

Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.04 in fiscal year 2024, compared to $0.09 in fiscal year 2023.

Financial Condition

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash of $18,372, compared to $399,050 as of September 30, 2023.

Net cash used in operating activities was $728,066 in fiscal year 2024, compared to $2,310,183 in fiscal year 2023.

Net cash provided by investing activities was $360 in fiscal year 2024, compared to $815 in fiscal year 2023.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $431,390 in fiscal year 2024, compared to $484,878 in fiscal year 2023.

Recent Development

The Company's Class A ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on December 20, 2024 under the ticker symbol "YAAS." On December 23, 2024, the Company completed its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 2,300,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$4.50 per Class A ordinary share. The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of US$10.35 million from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses payable by the Company.

About Youxin Technology Ltd

Youxin Technology Ltd is a SaaS and PaaS provider committed to helping retail enterprises digitally transform their businesses using its cloud-based SaaS product and PaaS platform to develop, use and control business applications without the need to purchase complex IT infrastructure. Youxin Technology provides a customized, comprehensive, fast-deployment omnichannel digital solutions that unify all aspects of commerce with store innovations, distributed inventory management, cross-channel data integration, and a rich set of ecommerce capabilities that encompass mobile applications, social media, and web-based applications. The Company's products allow mid-tier brand retailers to use offline direct distribution to connect the management team, distributors, salespersons, stores, and end customers across systems, apps, and devices. This provides retailers with a comprehensive suite of tools to instantly address issues using real-time sales data. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.youxin.cloud.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing material may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company's statements regarding the Company's product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results. 

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Youxin Technology Ltd.
Investor Relations Department
Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Tina Xiao
Phone: +1-646-932-7242
Email: [email protected]

YOUXIN TECHNOLOGY LTD

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023

(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)



September
30, 2024

September
30, 2023

ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS







Cash

$

18,372

$

399,050

Restricted cash

24,649


-

Accounts receivable, net

176,607


233,481

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

122,676


140,696

Total current assets

342,304


773,227









NON-CURRENT ASSETS







Property and equipment, net

3,948


11,696

Deferred offering costs

478,108


117,215

Operating lease right-of-use assets

123,170


85,662

Other non-current assets

10,608


27,558

Total non-current assets

615,834


242,131









TOTAL ASSETS

$

958,138

$

1,015,358









LIABILITIES
















CURRENT LIABILITIES







Short-term bank loan

$

323,472

$

311,129

Accounts payable

31,350


52,448

Contract liabilities

215,768


166,628

Amount due to related parties

1,067,119


274,836

Operating lease liabilities - current

42,277


85,082

Payroll payable

1,869,436


1,465,220

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

40,299


21,192

Total current liabilities

3,589,721


2,376,535









Operating lease liabilities - non-current

82,674


363

Total non-current liabilities

82,674


363









TOTAL LIABILITIES

$

3,672,395

$

2,376,898









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

-


-









SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT







Class A ordinary shares, ($0.0001 par value, 400,000,000 shares
authorized, 22,304,693 shares issued and outstanding as of September
30, 2024 and 2023, respectively)

2,230


2,230

Class B ordinary shares, ($0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares
authorized, 8,945,307 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30,
2024 and 2023, respectively)

895


895









Share subscription receivables

(3,125)


(3,125)

Additional paid-in capital

12,154,929


12,154,929

Accumulated deficit

(15,419,765)


(14,139,104)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

550,579


622,635

Total shareholders' deficit

(2,714,257)


(1,361,540)









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

$

958,138

$

1,015,358

YOUXIN TECHNOLOGY LTD

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024, 2023 AND 2022

(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)



2024

2023

2022


Years Ended September 30,


2024

2023

2022

REVENUES

$

521,241

$

895,978

$

1,277,066













COST OF REVENUES

(179,648)


(352,676)


(581,339)













GROSS PROFIT

341,593


543,302


695,727













OPERATING EXPENSES











Selling expenses

(94,481)


(225,926)


(934,744)

General and administrative expenses

(496,006)


(589,372)


(1,276,127)

Research and development expenses

(1,139,922)


(2,152,602)


(5,257,256)

Total operating expenses

(1,730,409)


(2,967,900)


(7,468,127)













NET LOSS FROM OPERATIONS

(1,388,816)


(2,424,598)


(6,772,400)













OTHER INCOME, NET











Other income

134,802


99,053


349,797

Other expense

(21,435)


(17,693)


(34,280)

Total other income, net

113,367


81,360


315,517













NET LOSS BEFORE TAXES

(1,275,449)


(2,343,238)


(6,456,883)













Income tax expense

(5,212)


-


-













NET LOSS

(1,280,661)


(2,343,238)


(6,456,883)













Accretion to redeemable preferred equity

-


(326,837)


(605,659)

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

(1,280,661)


(2,670,075)


(7,062,542)













NET LOSS

(1,280,661)


(2,343,238)


(6,456,883)













Other comprehensive loss











Foreign currency translation (loss) income

(72,056)


(212,292)


895,745













TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

$

(1,352,717)

$

(2,555,530)

$

(5,561,138)













Basic and diluted loss per share

$

(0.04)

$

(0.09)

$

(0.27)













*Weighted average number of ordinary shares
outstanding - basic and diluted

31,335,616


28,204,585


25,931,452

* Giving retroactive effect to the issuance of shares effected on April 21, 2023.

YOUXIN TECHNOLOGY LTD

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024, 2023 AND 2022

(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)



2024

2023

2022


Years Ended September 30


2024

2023

2022

Cash flows from operating activities











Net loss

$

(1,280,661)

$

(2,343,238)

$

(6,456,883)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in
operating activities:











Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment

572


(357)


-

Amortization of right-of-use assets

101,888


204,715


481,504

Depreciation

6,816


12,293


14,717

Credit loss provision

4,664


-


-

Loss from termination of right-of-use assets

183


369


-

Changes in assets and liabilities











Accounts receivable

52,210


94,595


(16,181)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

18,020


69,605


(87,583)

Deferred contract costs

-


30,192


(7,184)

Other non-current assets

16,950


28,368


24,131

Accounts payable

(21,098)


(14,007)


27,495

Operating lease liabilities

(100,073)


(207,881)


(507,521)

Payroll Payable

404,216


102,096


1,040,790

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

19,107


(18,026)


(4,532)

Contract liabilities

49,140


(268,907)


217,491

Net cash used in operating activities

(728,066)


(2,310,183)


(5,273,756)













Cash flows from investing activities











Purchase of property and equipment

-


-


(1,618)

Proceeds from dispose of property and equipment

360


815


-

Repayment from a related party

-


-


768,380

Net cash provided by investing activities

360


815


766,762













Cash flows from financing activities











Loan from related parties

792,283


284,292


-

Proceeds from short-term bank loan

-


321,834


-

Payment of deferred offering cost

(360,893)


(121,248)


-

Net cash provided by financing activities

431,390


484,878


-













Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
and restricted cash

(59,713)


5,194


(312,986)













Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and
restricted cash

(356,029)


(1,819,296)


(4,819,980)













Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

399,050


2,218,346


7,038,326













Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end
of year

$

43,021

$

399,050

$

2,218,346













Cash and cash equivalents

18,372


399,050


1,802,236

Restricted cash

24,649


-


416,110

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end
of year

43,021


399,050

$

2,218,346













Cash paid for interest expenses

$

10,237

$

257

$

-

Cash paid for income tax

$

-

$

-

$

-

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing
activities:











Accretion to redeemable preferred equity

$

-

$

326,837

$

605,659

Exchange redeemable preferred equity with Class A
ordinary shares

$

-

$

12,154,929

$

-

Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange
for operating lease liabilities

$

140,844

$

-

$

-

SOURCE Youxin Technology Ltd

