Youxin Technology Ltd Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2024

GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Youxin Technology Ltd (Nasdaq: YAAS) (the "Company" or "Youxin Technology"), a software as a service ("SaaS") and platform as a service ("PaaS") provider committed to helping retail enterprises digitally transform their businesses, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024.

Mr. Shaozhang Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Youxin Technology Ltd, commented, "The past year underscores our diligent strategic adjustments and significant efforts to enhance operational efficiency amid macroeconomic headwinds and challenges in China. We successfully improved our gross margins by 5% to 66% overall in fiscal year 2024 from 61% in fiscal year 2023, despite a decline in revenue due to our strategic shift from developing the customized CRM systems toward developing and marketing our third-generation PaaS platform. As PaaS products generally feature more functionalities in contrast to the more hands-on personnel efforts required for customized CRM development services, we managed to reduce operating expenses and increase efficiency. This improvement reflects better cost control, reduced focus on less profitable service lines, and a pivot toward an upgraded portfolio of solutions. Overall, we reduced our net loss by 45.3%, from $2.34 million in fiscal year 2023 to $1.28 million in fiscal year 2024, while maintaining adequate cash reserves to support product development and strategic execution. We remain optimistic about the growth potential and profitability outlook of our third-generation PaaS platform, which is poised for significant enhancements through AI integration in 2025."

Mr. Lin continued, "Looking ahead, we are confident that our strategic shift, supported by substantial investment, positions us for a turnaround and long-term growth. Our prudent planning, disciplined management, and strict cost controls will further enhance our operational efficiency and financial stability, ultimately delivering long-term value for the Company and our shareholders."

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Overview

Revenue was $521,241 in fiscal year 2024, compared to $895,978 in fiscal year 2023.

in fiscal year 2024, compared to in fiscal year 2023. Gross profit was $341,593 in fiscal year 2024, compared to $543,302 in fiscal year 2023.

in fiscal year 2024, compared to in fiscal year 2023. Gross margin was 66% in fiscal year 2024, an increase from 61% in fiscal year 2023.

Net loss was $1.3 million in fiscal year 2024, compared to $2.3 million in fiscal year 2023.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were $521,241 in fiscal year 2024, or a decrease of 42% from $895,978 in fiscal year 2023. The decrease was mainly because the Company gradually reduced operating the customized CRM system development services.





For the years ended September 30,





2024



2023

($)

Revenue



Cost of

Revenue



Gross

Margin



Revenue



Cost of

Revenue



Gross

Margin

Professional

services



275,314





158,880





42 %

548,822





318,439







42 % Payment channel

services



206,526





-





100 %

291,643





-







100 % Others



39,401





20,768





47 %

55,513





34,237







38 % Total



521,241





179,648





66 %

895,978





352,676







61 %

Revenue from professional services was $275,314 in fiscal year 2024, or a decrease of 50% from $548,822 in fiscal year 2023.

The Company did not generate revenue from customized CRM system development services in fiscal year 2024. Revenue from customized CRM system development services was $134,768 in fiscal year 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the Company gradually reducing operating Customized CRM system development service.

in fiscal year 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the Company gradually reducing operating Customized CRM system development service. Revenue from the additional function development services was $42,758 in fiscal year 2024, or a decrease of 73% from $155,904 in fiscal year 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the less new needs of the function development from the existing clients for fiscal year 2024.

in fiscal year 2024, or a decrease of 73% from in fiscal year 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the less new needs of the function development from the existing clients for fiscal year 2024. Revenue from subscription services was $232,556 in fiscal year 2024, or a decrease of 10% from $258,150 in fiscal year 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the decreasing customized CRM system development services from 2023, which led to the Company to provide less subscription service in the following periods.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $179,648 in fiscal year 2024, a decrease of 49% from $352,676 in fiscal year 2023.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $341,593 in fiscal year 2024, compared to $543,302 in fiscal year 2023.

Gross margin was 66% in fiscal year 2024, an increase from 61% in fiscal year 2023.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were $1.7 million in fiscal year 2024, compared to $3.0 million in fiscal year 2023.

Selling expenses were $94,481 in fiscal year 2024, a decrease of 58% from $225,926 in fiscal year 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in headcount and salaries and welfare. The decrease of salaries and welfare by 59% was primarily due to a decrease in headcount and pay cuts for fiscal year 2024, compared to fiscal year 2023.

in fiscal year 2024, a decrease of 58% from in fiscal year 2023. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in headcount and salaries and welfare. The decrease of salaries and welfare by 59% was primarily due to a decrease in headcount and pay cuts for fiscal year 2024, compared to fiscal year 2023. General and administrative expenses were $496,006 in fiscal year 2024, a decrease of 16% from $589,372 in fiscal year 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in salaries and welfare of 46% compared to fiscal year 2023 as decrease in headcount and pay cuts.

in fiscal year 2024, a decrease of 16% from in fiscal year 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in salaries and welfare of 46% compared to fiscal year 2023 as decrease in headcount and pay cuts. Research and development expenses were $1.1 million in fiscal year 2024, a decrease of 47% from $2.2 million in fiscal year 2023. The decrease was primarily attributed to the decrease in labor related costs including salary and welfare by 47% for fiscal year 2024 compared to fiscal year 2023. Payment made to Cloud Service and other related research and development costs decreased by 43% for fiscal year 2024, which was in line with the operating of business of reducing of CRM development services.

Other Income, Net

Total net other income was $113,367 in fiscal year 2024, compared to $81,360 in fiscal year 2023.

Net Loss

Net loss was $1.3 million in fiscal year 2024, compared to a net loss of $2.3 million in fiscal year 2023.

Basic and Diluted Loss per Share

Basic and diluted loss per share was $0.04 in fiscal year 2024, compared to $0.09 in fiscal year 2023.

Financial Condition

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash of $18,372, compared to $399,050 as of September 30, 2023.

Net cash used in operating activities was $728,066 in fiscal year 2024, compared to $2,310,183 in fiscal year 2023.

Net cash provided by investing activities was $360 in fiscal year 2024, compared to $815 in fiscal year 2023.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $431,390 in fiscal year 2024, compared to $484,878 in fiscal year 2023.

Recent Development

The Company's Class A ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on December 20, 2024 under the ticker symbol "YAAS." On December 23, 2024, the Company completed its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 2,300,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$4.50 per Class A ordinary share. The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of US$10.35 million from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses payable by the Company.

About Youxin Technology Ltd

Youxin Technology Ltd is a SaaS and PaaS provider committed to helping retail enterprises digitally transform their businesses using its cloud-based SaaS product and PaaS platform to develop, use and control business applications without the need to purchase complex IT infrastructure. Youxin Technology provides a customized, comprehensive, fast-deployment omnichannel digital solutions that unify all aspects of commerce with store innovations, distributed inventory management, cross-channel data integration, and a rich set of ecommerce capabilities that encompass mobile applications, social media, and web-based applications. The Company's products allow mid-tier brand retailers to use offline direct distribution to connect the management team, distributors, salespersons, stores, and end customers across systems, apps, and devices. This provides retailers with a comprehensive suite of tools to instantly address issues using real-time sales data. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.youxin.cloud .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing material may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company's statements regarding the Company's product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended, or planned. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the security laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

YOUXIN TECHNOLOGY LTD CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023 (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





September

30, 2024



September

30, 2023

ASSETS















CURRENT ASSETS















Cash

$ 18,372



$ 399,050

Restricted cash



24,649





-

Accounts receivable, net



176,607





233,481

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



122,676





140,696

Total current assets



342,304





773,227



















NON-CURRENT ASSETS















Property and equipment, net



3,948





11,696

Deferred offering costs



478,108





117,215

Operating lease right-of-use assets



123,170





85,662

Other non-current assets



10,608





27,558

Total non-current assets



615,834





242,131



















TOTAL ASSETS

$ 958,138



$ 1,015,358



















LIABILITIES

































CURRENT LIABILITIES















Short-term bank loan

$ 323,472



$ 311,129

Accounts payable



31,350





52,448

Contract liabilities



215,768





166,628

Amount due to related parties



1,067,119





274,836

Operating lease liabilities - current



42,277





85,082

Payroll payable



1,869,436





1,465,220

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



40,299





21,192

Total current liabilities



3,589,721





2,376,535



















Operating lease liabilities - non-current



82,674





363

Total non-current liabilities



82,674





363



















TOTAL LIABILITIES

$ 3,672,395



$ 2,376,898



















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES



-





-



















SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT















Class A ordinary shares, ($0.0001 par value, 400,000,000 shares

authorized, 22,304,693 shares issued and outstanding as of September

30, 2024 and 2023, respectively)



2,230





2,230

Class B ordinary shares, ($0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares

authorized, 8,945,307 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30,

2024 and 2023, respectively)



895





895



















Share subscription receivables



(3,125)





(3,125)

Additional paid-in capital



12,154,929





12,154,929

Accumulated deficit



(15,419,765)





(14,139,104)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



550,579





622,635

Total shareholders' deficit



(2,714,257)





(1,361,540)



















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' DEFICIT

$ 958,138



$ 1,015,358



YOUXIN TECHNOLOGY LTD CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024, 2023 AND 2022 (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





2024



2023



2022





Years Ended September 30,





2024



2023



2022

REVENUES

$ 521,241



$ 895,978



$ 1,277,066



























COST OF REVENUES



(179,648)





(352,676)





(581,339)



























GROSS PROFIT



341,593





543,302





695,727



























OPERATING EXPENSES























Selling expenses



(94,481)





(225,926)





(934,744)

General and administrative expenses



(496,006)





(589,372)





(1,276,127)

Research and development expenses



(1,139,922)





(2,152,602)





(5,257,256)

Total operating expenses



(1,730,409)





(2,967,900)





(7,468,127)



























NET LOSS FROM OPERATIONS



(1,388,816)





(2,424,598)





(6,772,400)



























OTHER INCOME, NET























Other income



134,802





99,053





349,797

Other expense



(21,435)





(17,693)





(34,280)

Total other income, net



113,367





81,360





315,517



























NET LOSS BEFORE TAXES



(1,275,449)





(2,343,238)





(6,456,883)



























Income tax expense



(5,212)





-





-



























NET LOSS



(1,280,661)





(2,343,238)





(6,456,883)



























Accretion to redeemable preferred equity



-





(326,837)





(605,659)

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders



(1,280,661)





(2,670,075)





(7,062,542)



























NET LOSS



(1,280,661)





(2,343,238)





(6,456,883)



























Other comprehensive loss























Foreign currency translation (loss) income



(72,056)





(212,292)





895,745



























TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

$ (1,352,717)



$ (2,555,530)



$ (5,561,138)



























Basic and diluted loss per share

$ (0.04)



$ (0.09)



$ (0.27)



























*Weighted average number of ordinary shares

outstanding - basic and diluted



31,335,616





28,204,585





25,931,452



* Giving retroactive effect to the issuance of shares effected on April 21, 2023.

YOUXIN TECHNOLOGY LTD CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024, 2023 AND 2022 (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





2024



2023



2022





Years Ended September 30





2024



2023



2022

Cash flows from operating activities























Net loss

$ (1,280,661)



$ (2,343,238)



$ (6,456,883)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in

operating activities:























Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment



572





(357)





-

Amortization of right-of-use assets



101,888





204,715





481,504

Depreciation



6,816





12,293





14,717

Credit loss provision



4,664





-





-

Loss from termination of right-of-use assets



183





369





-

Changes in assets and liabilities























Accounts receivable



52,210





94,595





(16,181)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



18,020





69,605





(87,583)

Deferred contract costs



-





30,192





(7,184)

Other non-current assets



16,950





28,368





24,131

Accounts payable



(21,098)





(14,007)





27,495

Operating lease liabilities



(100,073)





(207,881)





(507,521)

Payroll Payable



404,216





102,096





1,040,790

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



19,107





(18,026)





(4,532)

Contract liabilities



49,140





(268,907)





217,491

Net cash used in operating activities



(728,066)





(2,310,183)





(5,273,756)



























Cash flows from investing activities























Purchase of property and equipment



-





-





(1,618)

Proceeds from dispose of property and equipment



360





815





-

Repayment from a related party



-





-





768,380

Net cash provided by investing activities



360





815





766,762



























Cash flows from financing activities























Loan from related parties



792,283





284,292





-

Proceeds from short-term bank loan



-





321,834





-

Payment of deferred offering cost



(360,893)





(121,248)





-

Net cash provided by financing activities



431,390





484,878





-



























Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

and restricted cash



(59,713)





5,194





(312,986)



























Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and

restricted cash



(356,029)





(1,819,296)





(4,819,980)



























Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year



399,050





2,218,346





7,038,326



























Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end

of year

$ 43,021



$ 399,050



$ 2,218,346



























Cash and cash equivalents



18,372





399,050





1,802,236

Restricted cash



24,649





-





416,110

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end

of year



43,021





399,050



$ 2,218,346



























Cash paid for interest expenses

$ 10,237



$ 257



$ -

Cash paid for income tax

$ -



$ -



$ -

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing

activities:























Accretion to redeemable preferred equity

$ -



$ 326,837



$ 605,659

Exchange redeemable preferred equity with Class A

ordinary shares

$ -



$ 12,154,929



$ -

Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange

for operating lease liabilities

$ 140,844



$ -



$ -



