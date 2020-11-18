Youzey Launches as a Fashionable Accessories Online Store with 10% of Proceeds Benefiting Americans for the Arts

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Youzey ( http://youzey.com/ ), a brand new online accessories store, officially launches today, and being YOU has never been so easy. From stylish sunglasses and jewelry to vibrant masks, Youzey offers fashion-forward accessories for men and women in their everyday life.

Carefully curated, Youzey is focused on providing shoppers with stylish, timeless, and budget-friendly accessories for everyday life, for both men and women. From next-level fashion to wardrobe staples and party-inspired pieces, Youzey looks to celebrate YOU with a versatile selection of hair accessories, beauty tools, jewelry, hats, socks, and so much more that can be worn at home or out and about, bringing a little bit of happiness and a whole lot of fun to everyone's personal style.

Youzey is built on a foundation of creativity, self-expression, and the beauty of being you. These values are demonstrated through Youzey's alliance with Americans for the Arts ( https://www.americansforthearts.org/ ), a non-profit organization that makes a critical difference in the lives of artists and creators. As part of this partnership, Youzey will donate 10% of all proceeds to Americans for the Arts.

"We have taken the simple idea that little luxuries can bring joy to your everyday life, and who doesn't need more reasons to smile during these crazy times," says CEO, Janet Carter. "We couldn't be happier to celebrate artists, who have been hit so hard by this pandemic. By supporting Americans for the Arts, every purchase made will give back to a community that celebrates individuality and creativity, which is exactly what Youzey is all about."

Americans for the Arts helps build recognition and support for the extraordinary and dynamic value of the arts. By sharing a portion of the proceeds from every sale, every purchase made can make a difference to the artist community, especially during these times but also always.

About Youzey

About Americans for the Arts

Americans for the Arts serves, advances, and leads the network of organizations and individuals who cultivate, promote, sustain, and support the arts in America. Founded in 1960, Americans for the Arts is the nation's leading nonprofit organization for advancing the arts and arts education. They connect your best ideas and leaders from the arts, communities, and business, together we can work to ensure that every American has access to the transformative power of the arts. For more information visit https://www.americansforthearts.org/ .

