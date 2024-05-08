Yowie Group and NBA Join Forces to Slam Dunk the Confectionery World at Sweets and Snacks Expo

CHICAGO, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to bounce into excitement because Yowie is teaming up with the National Basketball Association (NBA) to bring a new level of fun to the confectionery scene! The court is set, and from May 14-16, 2024 at the Sweets and Snacks Expo in Indianapolis, we're unveiling our epic partnership that's guaranteed to be a slam dunk!

Yowie and NBA team up.

Picture this: delicious Yowie treats meet the electrifying world of basketball, all wrapped up in one thrilling package. Cynthia Thayer, our MVP and Yowie Global Chief Marketing Officer, couldn't be more hyped: "We're hitting the court with the NBA, a league that's got the whole world cheering. It's like the ultimate alley-oop of candy excitement!"

Wait courtside during the 2024-25 NBA season for the jaw-dropping debut of our NBA-licensed goodies, set to dazzle fans across the USA, Australia, and New Zealand. From coast to coast, hoopsters of all ages will be chanting for Yowie treats sporting their favorite NBA team logos!

But wait, there's more!

Booth #10502 , is the place to be, where the magic of Yowie meets the thrill of the NBA. Shoot some hoops, show off your virtual basketball skills with NBA Jam, and score big with our raffle for a chance to win tons of official NBA merch! It's all part of our game plan to bring joy and excitement to fans of all ages.

Yowie's overall game plan? We're not just about tasty treats – we're all about inspiring adventure and getting kids moving! That's why we're on a mission to spark curiosity and outdoor exploration with every bite.

So, mark your calendars, lace up your sneakers, and get ready to Unwrap The Adventure at Booth #10502. Together with the NBA, we're here to make every moment a slam dunk!

For more info, check out YowieWorld.com or swing by our booth for a taste of the action!

About Yowie

Did you know that yowie is the Australian word for "bigfoot"?! Their purpose is to protect animals from harm! When danger is present, bigfoot use a unique call of "YOWIE" to warn the animals and bring them to safety. With so many modern dangers, they need your help. They are adventuring all over the globe to help animals in distress and want you to join them outdoors on their mystery-cloaked quest. Are you up for the challenge? Will you search high and low for the bigfoot to help them rescue wildlife in danger?? Hurry! The bigfoot are calling!

Yowie Group Ltd. makes the Yowie surprise-inside chocolate. Each Yowie chocolate is molded in the shape of the bigfoot characters and contains limited-edition collectible animal toys and a full color leaflet featuring the real-life animal, its profile and level of endangerment. It's a treat and outdoor learning adventure in one! Our social channels & website are brimming with even more fascinating facts on endangered wildlife, further encouraging children to get active and outside to discover all the mystery and wonder of our natural world.

The combo of tasty, clean-label treats, fun animal toys and a digital platform invites kids to UNWRAP THE ADVENTURE to find the bigfoot and help endangered wildlife. Yowie surprise inside chocolates are available in more than 30,000 retail outlets across the U.S. For more information visit www.yowieworld.com .

Contact: Devin Mainville

[email protected], (779) 221-3764

SOURCE Yowie Group